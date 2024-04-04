Amelia Gray poses *totally* naked draping a pair of jeans over her body

Take a look through Amelia Gray's style file and you can't help but notice a lot of her previous looks have been *very* naked. No surprise given the celebrity obsession with naked dressing both on and off the red carpet.

From see-through crochet dresses on holiday to teeny tiny string bikinis modelled on magazine covers, the daughter of Lisa Rinna has made the aesthetic her go-to in both her personal life and in her status as model of the moment. A title confirmed by her overwhelming presence at fashion week plus securing campaigns for such prestigious brands as Givenchy and now Frame.

Yep, the denim speciality label loved by Fashion Editors and A-listers alike is the latest to sign the 22-year-old as its new official face. And as predicted, the campaign shoot is typically revealing but this might actually be Amelia's most naked look ever.

Courtesy of FRAME

Photographed lounging in bed, her hair typically touseled against the pillows, Amelia poses completely naked clutching a pair of jeans – specifically the Slouchy Straight Jean in a light wash – in one hand that have been draped over her body to protect her modesty. Talk about a new way to wear denim...

Other shots from the campaign see Amelia don a little more clothing, namely tie-up string triangle bikini tops paired with cut-out shorts and mid-rise jeans.

Celebrities posing naked is nothing new, but we've noticed a trend of late amongst famous faces reaching for altogether unusual objects as clothes. From Cara Delevingne clutching Stella McCartney handbags to her nude body just as Lourdes Leon did, Charli XCX wearing album covers as a bra and Bella Hadid using a giant poster as a dress.

Hmm this might be one celeb trend that doesn't translate to IRL...

