America Is Divided About White vs. Dark Meat On Thanksgiving. Who's Right?

Thanksgiving dinner can spark a lot of debates, whether they’re about politics, family drama or food preferences. But maybe the biggest debate about taste and nutrition preferences is this: Which is better (and healthier), white meat or dark meat turkey?

Preferring white or dark meat is one of many Thanksgiving “food controversies,” according to YouGov. The data group’s 2023 poll found that 43% of Americans prefer white meat turkey, 22% prefer dark, and 25% like both types. Others didn’t like either kind.

Beyond personal preference, you may choose to eat one or the other based on health considerations. However, dietitians say turkey, in general, is a lean meat, and both types of turkey offer unique health benefits,

Since Thanksgiving is a holiday centered on food and loved ones, “there’s no need to deprive yourself of the foods you love,” said registered dietitian Maggie Lyon, a practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven School of Health Sciences.

“Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday,” added registered dietitian nutritionist Caroline Susie, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “I love balancing my plate with the protein that turkey offers and select both white and dark meat, skin removed.”

Still, you may wonder about the health differences between white and dark meat. Dietitians explain what you should know.

The Health Benefits Of White Meat Turkey

White meat turkey, mostly made up of breast meat, is lower in calories and fat than dark meat, said registered dietitian Denise Hernandez.

A 3-ounce serving of skinless roasted turkey breast (about the size of a deck of cards) contains 125 calories, 1.8 grams of fat and 25.6 grams of protein, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Roasted turkey breast with the skin contains 161 calories and 6.3 grams of fat.

Protein is essential for muscle repair, immune function and cellular repair, Susie said. Choosing protein that’s lower in saturated fat, like white meat turkey, can lower your risk of high cholesterol, heart disease and stroke.

White meat is also packed with phosphorous and B vitamins, said Hernandez, who prefers white meat. “Phosphorus is a key nutrient in bone health. B vitamins contribute to energy production.”

The Health Benefits Of Dark Meat Turkey

Dark meat turkey, including legs and thighs, sometimes gets a bad rap health-wise. Compared with red meat, it’s lean. But it does have slightly less protein and is higher in fat than white meat, said Adrian Hernandez, a certified gastrointestinal dietitian nutritionist and owner of AEH Nutrition, which specializes in gastrointestinal disorders and autoimmune diseases.

Three ounces of turkey thigh has 140 calories, 5.1 grams of fat and 23.5 grams of protein, according to the USDA — very similar figures to white meat. With the skin, the calories go up to 156 and it has 8 grams of fat.

Dark meat turkey also contains more iron and zinc than white meat, Adrian Hernandez said. But like white meat, it has plenty of B vitamins, including niacin (vitamin B3), which is good for your skin, gut and nervous system, and riboflavin (vitamin B2), which plays a role in metabolism and cellular growth and development.

This type of turkey also contains more myoglobin, which is a protein that stores and carries oxygen to muscles — it’s also what gives the meat its darker color, he added.

Dark meat contains slightly more selenium, which, along with zinc and iron, supports immune function and oxygen transportation in the body and offers antioxidant protection, added Lyon. She said dark meat is her preference, but she opts for white on Thanksgiving because she thinks it better complements the sides.

Is There Really Much Of A Difference Health-Wise?

White and dark meat turkey have similar amounts of protein, and a serving of white meat is slightly lower in calories. The main health difference between the two is the fat content.

As noted above, a 3-ounce serving of skinless roasted turkey breast contains 1.8 grams of fat, while 3 ounces of skinless turkey thigh contains 5.1 grams of fat, according to the USDA. When you eat the skin, the fat content rises to 6.3 grams for turkey breast and 8 grams for turkey thigh.

“While turkey fat is mostly unsaturated, there is a slightly higher amount of saturated fat in dark meat, which some people with heart health concerns may want to limit,” Lyon said.

The higher fat content gives dark meat a “more robust flavor,” though, she said, whereas white meat might sometimes be less flavorful and drier.

Both types are rich in protein and other nutrients, Susie added. Dark meat contains more iron and zinc, while white meat has more B vitamins.

So, generally, one type of turkey isn’t necessarily healthier than the other, Denise Hernandez said. It just depends on your health goals and what you’re eating with the turkey.

So Which Type Of Turkey Should You Eat?

Fill your plate with the turkey you like most, and try to eat a balanced meal with vegetables and whole grains. Also, opting for skinless turkey can reduce the fat content — however, all turkey is lean compared with other kinds of meat, Adrian Hernandez said.

On Thanksgiving, don’t worry too much about indulging. If you’re concerned about overeating, Susie recommended eating breakfast and trying to take time for physical activity. But she said your goal should be to enjoy the holiday, including spending time with family and friends and sampling foods that you might not eat all the time.

The bottom line, Lyon added: “Don’t stress too much over fat or calories on a holiday — one meal won’t make or break your health goals. Instead, practice mindfulness and enjoyment throughout the day.”

