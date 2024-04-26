A new American restaurant just opened in a historic building in Miami’s Design District

A new restaurant is now open in the historic Moore building in Miami.

Named for a sculpture by the late architect Zaha Hadid, the contemporary American restaurant Elastika is now open in the Design District, offering a menu that leans heavily on produce, seafood and meat from local farmers and other producers.

Brady Wood, founder and CEO of developer WoodHouse, said that the concept for the restaurant goes beyond the menu.

“We’ve transformed the first floor of The Moore into the lobby of the Miami Design District — an inviting destination where people can gather, dine and enjoy the landmark building and Zaha Hadid’s iconic sculpture,” he said in a statement.

The restaurant, which lies directly beneath Hadid’s work in the building’s atrium, was designed in a collaboration between WoodHouse and the hospitality design firm ICRAVE. There’s also an 18-seat bar, banquette seating, a lounge area near the building’s original staircase and a semi-private dining room for up to 12 guests.

Aged kingfish crudo at Elastika restaurant in Miami’s Design District.

The kitchen will be led by Florida native and executive chef Joe Anthony, whose previous restaurants include two New York City spots: Restaurant Daniel and the Gabriel Kreuther restaurant, which earned two Michelin stars.

The menu includes such items as heirloom tomato gazpacho with pickled tomatillos, avocado and fennel pollen focaccia; citrus-cured kingfish crudo; grass-fed bison tartare; eggplant and sheep’s milk ravioli serviettes. There’s also grilled heritage pork ribeye with turnips, broccoli rabe and red verjus-cardamom sauce and a miso marinated beef tenderloin.

Anthony, who sources ingredients from Tiny Farm, French Farm, Swank Specialty Produce, Paradise Farms, Gratitude Garden Farm and Harpke Family Farm, said his goal is to make “vibrant food that is original and thoughtful, yet humble in its roots.”

“We want our guests to experience a sense of comfort regarding where their food comes from and how it’s prepared,” he said. “By being conscientious about sourcing regenerative and sustainable ingredients whenever possible, we are able to create a distinct style of cuisine, while still pushing flavor to the forefront.”

Built by Theodore T.V. Moore and architect and financier David P. Davis in the 1920s, the Moore building has served as a furniture showroom and an event space for art exhibitions and various private events.

Sheep’s milk ravioli serviettes with eggplant at Elastika restaurant in Miami’s Design District.

Elastika

Where: 191 NE 40th St., Miami

Hours: Noon-3 p.m. daily; 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Information: www.elastikamiami.com

