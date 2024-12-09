American Trench brings quintessential London to American Shores

London is one of the hubs for men’s style. The bespoke shops of Savile Row are forever the home of the best suits you could ever get your hands on. You can look to the region for the caliber or attire James Bond wears—the elevated suits and shoes sported by Kingsman. You can trace many of our favorite styles back to the seat of the British Empire over the years. Maybe one of the most famous is the Chelsea boot. There is no mystery why some people will visit London and come back with inspiration. That is how Jacob Hurwitz came up with the idea for American Trench. Starting with the classic trench coat and expanding, his company is one of the premier destinations for British style, with the added bonus of being domestically manufactured. The American Trench Fall and Winter collection drops in the second half with more American-made brilliance.

British style. American manufacturing.

American Trench

There are three words we always love when we go shopping for clothing: Made in America. Sometimes, finding something like a stellar overcoat, a great sweater, or Donegal trousers with a British feel is challenging if you want something from our shores. The Commuter Collection brings all of those with stellar style and fulfills the domestic requirements. The standouts to elevate your new English-inspired look are the Herringbone Tweed Blazer, the Highlander Balmacaan belted overcoat, and the Chester Rollneck Sweater. If you want the best way to update your wardrobe this winter, get a little hint of England.

American Trench FW Commuter II

