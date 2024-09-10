Do Americans trust their doctors?

A new survey has revealed, despite increased anxieties related to their health, Americans are feeling more confident consulting their doctor about their fears. The third annual poll of 2,000 nationally represented U.S. adults asked respondents to share their thoughts, feelings and behaviors as they relate to the healthcare industry. Results found 42% of Americans have a persistent anxiety that they have some undiagnosed health condition. However, people are showing less fear talking about their health condition concerns with a doctor year-over-year — this year, 25% admitted they are afraid to talk to their healthcare provider about their conditions and symptoms; a major decrease from 2023 (46%) and 2022 (51%). The survey, commissioned by PatientPoint and conducted by Talker Research, found a third of Americans have seen the level of trust in their healthcare provider increase over the past year.