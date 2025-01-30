Amika Teams Up With January Digital to Scale Mission and Drive Growth

Brooklyn-based hair care brand Amika is gearing up for growth and has officially announced January Digital as its media agency of record.

Amika, whose dry shampoo is the number-one dry shampoo in the U.S. prestige market, is sold at Sephora and Amazon as well as its own website. In addition to reporting immense growth, the brand announced in early 2025 that Nilofer Vahora has taken on the role of chief marketing officer, coming from the same position at Milk Makeup.

For Amika, the decision to partner with January Digital allows for a consolidation of media efforts which was previously split between three agencies. The shift marks a significant decision to truly integrate marketing efforts and analytics and measurements by approaching full-funnel marketing across the organization. The strategy, according to January Digital, is to “drive a full-funnel marketing strategy across social media, video, search and CTV while connecting data and measurement across DTC, retail, wholesale and Amazon.”

“Our mission has always been to create joy through hair care, and this partnership with January Digital allows us to scale that mission in exciting new ways,” said Chelsea Riggs, chief executive officer of Amika. “By consolidating our full-funnel media strategy under one innovative and expert roof, we’re positioned to reach new heights of growth while continuing to empower self-expression and inclusivity for all hair types.”

Amika will continue to disrupt and drive innovative product development while maintaining connections with stylists in authentic and empowering ways through the Amika proline, supported by January Digital. Already, the agency has integrated a media campaign to support Amika’s superfruit star lightweight hairstyling oil.

In its role, January Digital will be focusing on core challenges including supporting product launches, adding efficiency and effectiveness to marketing initiatives and creating a unified and actionable analytics and measurement foundation.

“Amika’s DNA of innovation, dedication to testing and values-driven culture align perfectly with ours,” said Vic Drabicky, chief executive officer of January Digital. “Their team’s fearless approach, combined with our team’s marketing leadership, sets us both up for a successful future. This partnership is the start of something truly meaningful and our entire team is excited for everything we have ahead of us.”

The future of the partnership will address growth across multiple areas including the overall brand and driving channel-level best practices. In a statement from the companies, January Digital and Amika expressed “with a shared vision and unified efforts, this partnership is set to amplify Amika’s impact and deliver exceptional results across every channel.”

