Amy Schumer credits Cushing syndrome diagnosis to 'puffy face' criticism

Amy Schumer is opening up further about how internet commenters led her to a revealing medical diagnosis.

The comedian, during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast Wednesday, said she originally ignored criticism about her swollen face until doctors jumped in the chat.

"Doctors were chiming in in the comments and they were, like, 'No, no … something's really up. Your face looks so crazy,'" she told host Alex Cooper, adding the professionals suspected Cushing syndrome.

According to Mayo Clinic, Cushing syndrome "happens when the body has too much of the hormone cortisol for a long time." The syndrome can cause "moon face," or a puffy appearance.

Schumer said her diagnosis was the result of steroid injections from her breast reduction and Cesarean section after her first child.

Schumer has opened up a number of times about her health conditions, including her happenstance Cushing syndrome diagnosis.

Last year, the comedian spoke candidly to journalist Jessica Yellin about her health journey in the News Not Noise column on Substack.

"I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable," Schumer said in the interview with Yellen.

Schumer said she felt "reborn" while sharing the news amid the criticism she received. The "Trainwreck" star had previously called out the critics.

"Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now," Schumer said in February.

The actress added that "there are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay." She has also previously opened up about having endometriosis, a condition in which tissue that resembles cells found in the lining of a uterus grows outside of the organ.

What are the signs of Cushing syndrome?

There are many signs and symptoms of Cushing syndrome. According to Mayo Clinic, signs include weight gain in the face, a fatty hump between a person's shoulders, a rounded face, pink or purple stretch marks on the skin, acne, slow wound healing and thin, frail skin that bruises easily.

Cortisol is a hormone that helps the body respond to stress and is important for other body functions such as controlling blood pressure and blood sugar, reducing inflammation, helping the body use food for energy and helping the heart and blood vessels work correctly.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amy Schumer credits Cushing syndrome diagnosis to internet chatter