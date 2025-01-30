Amy Schumer Lost 30 Lbs. on Ozempic — 'I Looked Great' — but Quit After Being ‘Bedridden’ with Nausea
“I looked great, but I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow,” the actress and comedian said
Amy Schumer had a lot of success taking Ozempic for weight loss, quickly dropping 30 lbs. However, she still decided to quit the medication.
On Jan. 29, the comedian and actress, 43, made an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. The radio host discussed his dislike of Ozempic and mentioned that Schumer had a “horrible experience” with the drug.
Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication to treat type 2 diabetes. The medication — taken weekly by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm — is a brand name for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety.
The drug has gained popularity in and out of Hollywood over the last few years as many people turn to it for weight loss, even when not medically necessary.
“I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” Schumer shared. “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they’re all good. So, God bless them.”
Schumer then joked that all the positive effects of Ozempic being advertised are “red flags.” She said she was so nauseous while taking the weekly injections that she was basically “shriveling away” in bed.
“I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great, but I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow. So what’s the point?” she quipped.
Schumer first opened up about her experience taking Ozempic back in June 2023 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t],” she said at the time.
The most common side effects with medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are nausea and diarrhea, and sometimes it can cause vomiting or constipation, Ania Jastreboff, M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University, previously told PEOPLE.
Because of the side effects, Schumer decided the medication wasn’t for her. “And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.’ But I immediately invested [in it] because I knew everyone was going to try it,” she added.
The Life & Beth star also shared her opinion on fellow celebrities “lying” about taking Ozempic for weight loss, noting her own transparency when it comes to her health journey and cosmetic procedures.
“Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f— up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop,” she said. “Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”
