Amy Schumer Lost 30 Lbs. on Ozempic — 'I Looked Great' — but Quit After Being ‘Bedridden’ with Nausea

“I looked great, but I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow,” the actress and comedian said

Vanessa Etienne
·3 min read
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Amy Schumer
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer had a lot of success taking Ozempic for weight loss, quickly dropping 30 lbs. However, she still decided to quit the medication.

On Jan. 29, the comedian and actress, 43, made an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. The radio host discussed his dislike of Ozempic and mentioned that Schumer had a “horrible experience” with the drug.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication to treat type 2 diabetes. The medication — taken weekly by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm — is a brand name for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety.

The drug has gained popularity in and out of Hollywood over the last few years as many people turn to it for weight loss, even when not medically necessary.

“I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” Schumer shared. “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they’re all good. So, God bless them.”

Related: Amy Schumer Says She Tried Ozempic, Tells Others 'Lying' About It to Be 'Be Real' About Their Weight Loss

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Schumer then joked that all the positive effects of Ozempic being advertised are “red flags.” She said she was so nauseous while taking the weekly injections that she was basically “shriveling away” in bed.

“I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great, but I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow. So what’s the point?” she quipped.

Schumer first opened up about her experience taking Ozempic back in June 2023 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t],” she said at the time.

Related: Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said

Noam Galai/Getty Amy Schumer visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'

Noam Galai/Getty

Amy Schumer visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The most common side effects with medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are nausea and diarrhea, and sometimes it can cause vomiting or constipation, Ania Jastreboff, M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University, previously told PEOPLE.

Because of the side effects, Schumer decided the medication wasn’t for her. “And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.’ But I immediately invested [in it] because I knew everyone was going to try it,” she added.

The Life & Beth star also shared her opinion on fellow celebrities “lying” about taking Ozempic for weight loss, noting her own transparency when it comes to her health journey and cosmetic procedures.

“Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f— up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop,” she said. “Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”

Read the original article on People

Latest Stories

  • Whoopi Goldberg Schools Trump Press Secretary With A Brutal Lesson On 'Wokeness'

    "The View" host said Karoline Leavitt's comments at her first press briefing "really pissed" her off.

  • Border Czar Tom Homan Launches Borderline Racist Insult At MSNBC Host

    Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.

  • What US adults think of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his views on vaccines, fluoride and raw milk

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine advocacy is outside the mainstream. His previous statements on abortion could alienate Republicans. But a new poll finds that not all of his controversial health goals are unpopular — in fact, at least one has broad support among Democrats and Republicans.

  • Reese Witherspoon Still Haunted After Mistakenly Roasting Pal at Serious Ceremony: 'We're Not Friends Anymore!' (Exclusive)

    "Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well," the actress says with a laugh

  • Viewers are 'locked in' after just one episode of new thriller series with all-star cast

    TV watchers are "locked in" after just one episode of a new thriller series featuring an all-star cast. Get the details…

  • Heidi Klum's son makes runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week: See the photos

    Heidi Klum's son Henry Samuel made his runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Tuesday. See the moment.

  • Ming Lee Simmons Was 'Elated' to Make Her “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ”Rookie Debut: 'Bucket List' Item (Exclusive)

    The 2025 'SI Swimsuit' Rookie opened up about learning to embrace her surgery scar and working alongside mom Kimora Lee Simmons while chatting with the magazine

  • Princess Beatrice welcomes 'tiny' baby daughter prematurely - see statement and first photo

    The royal family have welcomed their newest member with the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's second child

  • Mic'd-up video showed what Taylor Swift told Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' AFC Championship win

    When the Chiefs clinched the AFC Championship last season, they had to do so on the road in Baltimore. And for Taylor Swift, it meant navigating her way to the field in an unfamiliar stadium to greet boyfriend Travis Kelce. It was chaos. Fast forward a year, and Swift was…

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls 'Grown Men Talking to Me at 16 About My Breasts' on Talk Shows: 'Gross'

    "It was very strange to become a sex symbol for people before I even knew what that was," the actress said

  • Blake Lively’s Brother-in-Law Regrets Making Fun of Justin Baldoni Amid ‘It Ends With Us’ Legal Battle

    "Even in times where it might 'feel' justified and doing the right thing, it makes no difference," the "High School Musical" actor writes in his apology The post Blake Lively’s Brother-in-Law Regrets Making Fun of Justin Baldoni Amid ‘It Ends With Us’ Legal Battle appeared first on TheWrap.

  • After 10 Years, I Ended My Interracial Marriage To Save My Mental Health

    "I always kept my composure rather than make a fuss when offended, because I didn’t want to be painted as the angry Black woman. That’s where I went wrong. I had let too much slide and didn’t speak up enough."

  • Amy Schumer, 43, Recalls Recent Awkward Encounter with Bradley Cooper When He Asked If She Was 50

    "I'm not, Bradley ... but thank you for thinking of me," the 'Kinda Pregnant' star joked of her encounter with Cooper

  • Why Cheryl Hines Love Story on ‘Curb’ Made Ted Danson So Upset

    Ted Danson is still reeling from Larry David’s decision to have him divorce his real-life wife Mary Steenburgen and start a relationship with David’s fictional wife, played by Cheryl Hines, on Curb Your Enthusiasm. In an episode of his Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast—released on the same day Hines made waves by sitting behind her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his confirmation hearing to lead the Health and Human Services department—Danson opened up about how genuinely “hurt” he was by

  • Matthew McConaughey's Mom Kay Reflects on 3 Weddings and Divorces with the Same Man: 'Not Many People Can Say That'

    Third time's a charm for Kay McConaughey!

  • Jessica Biel Models Plunging Beaded Blazer at Giorgio Armani Privé Fashion Show in Paris

    The actress sat front row alongside Demi Moore and model Poppy Delevingne.

  • European Princess Stuns with Surprise Royal Baby Announcement After Secret Pregnancy

    There's a new bundle of joy in the Belgian royal family

  • New royal baby makes history – details

    Princess Maria Laura of Belgium has become a mum for the first time, however, her new baby boy has made history for the Belgian royals

  • Prof. Steffanie Strathdee, a Canadian working at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, says she was stunned to see NIH funding was paused.

    Canadian scientists say the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent pause on federal health spending could stall research on new drugs, vaccines, and treatments for cancer, dementia&nbsp;and more&nbsp;—&nbsp;including at labs in Canada.The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) powers some of the best scientists around the world. Most of its $47-billion US budget last year funded&nbsp;research that&nbsp;the agency deemed&nbsp;could "enhance health, lengthen life, reduce illness and disability."&nbsp; That includes work&nbsp;being done by Canadian researchers, who received over $40 million US of funding last year.Now there's confusion. On Jan. 21, the Trump administration imposed a communication freeze until Feb. 1&nbsp;for federal health officials. At the NIH, that meant&nbsp;key meetings that decide which scientific research to fund were cancelled, with no word on when they would be rescheduled.&nbsp;&nbsp;This week, an NIH webpage on grants and funding, a dashboard for researchers, announced unspecified changes that will affect "research project grants, fellowships and training grants" submitted on or after Jan. 25.&nbsp;Adding to the chaos: in a separate move, the administration also froze hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants, loans and aid Monday,&nbsp;before reversing course Wednesday.&nbsp;&nbsp;All this is leaving many scientists — including those in Canada — unsure of the future of their work.Canadian Steffanie Strathdee moved to the U.S. in 1998 and receives NIH funding for her HIV prevention research. She is awaiting word on a new grant submission for $12 million US,, and a meeting scheduled with the NIH next week to adjudicate about it is up in the air."When I opened my computer and saw that NIH dollars were frozen, I was stunned," Strathdee said.Strathdee is a professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The research involves following large groups of people who use drugs over time to study HIV and hepatitis C. Some of her work includes studies in Canada with people who use drugs to inform prevention and treatment in the U.S., Canada and beyond.&nbsp;Strathdee said most researchers she knows have already been affected by the temporary freezes on meetings, travel, communication and hiring at the NIH.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng of the department of neurology and neurosurgery at Montreal's McGill University aims to better understand brain aging. If research like Spreng's is underfunded it could delay the development of future treatments. (Alison Northcott/CBC)"At the very best scenario, we're facing a significant funding delay, and that means that the livelihoods of my staff and my students, both in Canada and the U.S., are being affected."Future consequences?Researchers working at Canadian universities are also anxious about the lack of clarity.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng is the James McGill Professor&nbsp;in the department of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University in Montreal, where he studies how the brain changes as we get older. The NIH has funded his research into loneliness, brain aging and Alzheimer's disease.&nbsp;Research like Spreng's, if underfunded, could delay the development of future treatments."The consequences of this are just real human suffering," Spreng said. "There are a number of diseases and injuries that are not well treated at the moment. Absent this kind of funding, these people will just continue to suffer."NIH funding contributed to the development of all but two of 356 drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2010 and 2019, a 2023 article in JAMA Health Forum suggests.WATCH |&nbsp;Funding, but also information sharing, at stake if U.S. leaves WHO:&nbsp;Spreng said that the main concern right now within the scientific community is about&nbsp;NIH study sections, expert-led panels who rank grant proposals for funding.&nbsp;"It's not going to be felt immediately," Spreng said. "It's going to take a number of years for a kind of cumulative impact to emerge, but across the board, what we'll see are fewer treatments, fewer innovations in medicine and the persistence of ill health."Science community feeling a chillAn exception, according to a memo first reported on Monday by Stat, a U.S.-based health and medical news site, allows people enrolled in clinical trials of potential medications to travel to the study sites.But ongoing confusion about impact on the wider NIH research funding continues."It is really putting a freeze on science," and the chill is being felt throughout the science community, said Jim Woodgett, a cancer researcher at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at Toronto's Sinai Health and the Terry Fox Research Institute.Jim Woodgett's lab focus includes the causes and treatment of breast cancer and liver cancer. He said details of NIH research funding seem to change by the second. ( Craig Chivers/CBC)"We don't know a lot about the details, and they seem to be changing every second," he said. "I think that uncertainty actually is adding to the crisis."&nbsp;Woodgett notes the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the main funder of medical research in this country,&nbsp;has a budget&nbsp;of about $1.4 billion. Since 2016, the Government of Canada invested $22 billion on science and research initiatives. For comparison, the NIH alone spends more than double that every year — over $47 billion&nbsp;US or $67 billion in Canadian dollars.&nbsp;Strathdee, the HIV scientist, said the uncertainty with U.S. funding opens the door for Canada to increase research funding and attract top American scientists —&nbsp;or bring Canadians back home.&nbsp;"This is an opportunity for not brain drain, but brain gain," Strathdee said. "I'm just one of many people that want to come back home and have never given up on my collaborations in Canada."A spokesperson for the federal minister of innovation, science and industry&nbsp;told CBC News that the government is&nbsp;watching the developments around&nbsp;science and research funding in the U.S. closely.&nbsp;Strathdee, who currently commutes between San Diego and Toronto, is hedging her bets.&nbsp;"If things continue to erode in the United States and it's a deliberate erosion of the public health infrastructure, then I'll be revisiting my decision about where I'm going to put the rest of my time in my career."

  • Adam Levine Jokes Best Part of His Return to “The” “Voice ”Is 'Not Having to Be Around' Frenemy Blake Shelton (Exclusive)

    "People loved watching us talk s--- to each other," Levine tells PEOPLE of why there's "no replacing" his banter with former 'Voice' coach Shelton