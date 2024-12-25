Andy Cohen Gets Into 'Fight' With Son Ben's Christmas Slinky Trying to Fix It: 'Looks So Much Worse'

The Bravo star, 56, shared some sneak peeks at his Christmas morning celebration with his son Ben and daughter Lucy on Instagram

Andy Cohen's Christmas celebrations with his two kids took a hilarious turn when he found himself in a fight with his son Ben's Slinky. The Bravo personality, 56, shared the relatable parenting moment on Instagram Stories, posting a video of the mangled toy.



"Did you get a Slinky under your tree?" Cohen asked his followers. "Well, if you have a five-year-old, the shelf life of a Slinky is very fast."



Ben, 5, broke the Slinky the prior evening within four minutes of receiving the gift and that his attempts to fix the brand-new Christmas present had been in vain, Cohen said.



"It looks so much worse right now. This is the result of me having a fight with the Slinky while I was trying to fix it... but it just didn't."

Cohen wrapped up the hilarious post with a simple takeaway. “Five-year-olds and Slinkies... That’s my message," he said.

Cohen celebrated the holiday with his two kids, Ben and 2-year-old Lucy, sharing glimpses of their festive morning on social media.



He also shared another video, in which his kids can be heard discussing their plans to put together another Christmas present — a 240-piece Lego set.



"Here we go," Cohen laughs in the video. "I need your help, Lucy!"



Ben can be heard chiming in from off-camera, "Oh, I'm definitely gonna help. I've built like a hundred Legos."



A few hours later, Cohen returned to his stories to share the finished Lego creation.



The festive chaos of this Christmas morning with Ben and Lucy is just the latest glimpse Cohen has shared of their family celebrations throughout the year.



On Halloween this year, Cohen showed off the family of three as they celebrated the holiday in New York City on Instagram.

Walking hand-in-hand across an intersection, Ben could be seen wearing a firetruck costume and a Dalmatian hat and posing next to his dad, who opted for a baseball-inspired costume. On the other side of Cohen, Lucy wore a fairy unicorn costume, complete with a pink and purple tutu and white wings.

In another photo, both kids could be seen trick-or-treating as they went around their N.Y.C. neighborhood. "🎃 Halloween 2024 🎃," Cohen captioned the post.

Over the summer, Cohen posted a cute photo of himself taking in the Paris 2024 Olympic action with his daughter Lucy on Instagram.

“Didn’t realize how fun watching the Olympics with the kids would be! Excited for the next few weeks! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸,” Cohen wrote in the caption.

In the sweet snap, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host cuddled Lucy as she sat on his lap and they lay on a black couch.

Cohen sported a neon orange long-sleeved top and black shorts, while Lucy wore a white dress featuring a colorful sunglasses print.

Cohen, who is Jewish, also celebrates Hannukah with his children and has shared some of their traditions for that holiday in the past.

During Bravo Fan Fest in Miami in November, Cohen told The Daily Dish about how he celebrates the holiday with his kids.

"We're forming traditions," Andy said in the interview. "Hanukkah right now is a big tradition."

Cohen and his kids light menorah candles, bake cookies and light a fire in their wood-burning fireplace at his New York City apartment, he said.



"They've come to really look forward to it and they understand what it is, and it's great," he told The Daily Dish.



