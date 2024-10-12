Andy Murray shares extremely rare photograph with 'star' son Teddy

Andy Murray appears to be enjoying every moment of retirement after stepping away from professional tennis and bringing his illustrious Grand Slam career to an end this summer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Wimbledon champion, 37, shared a rare photograph alongside his five-year-old son, Teddy.

The duo looked so sweet in matching blue hoodies as Teddy's sandy blonde hair took on the same style as his dad's.

Andy and his wife Kim, who share four children together, have chosen to raise their children out of the spotlight and chose to protect their identity on social media.

"Matching blue with my wee star," the Scottish tennis player wrote in the caption, beaming as he carried his son on his hip and smiled at the camera.

Andy Murray looked so proud as he shared a photograph with his son Teddy (Instagram)

Fans were delighted to see the tennis star enjoying his weekend as a father, rather than dedicating several hours to training.

"You look very happy, retirement suits you," penned one fan, as another wrote: "You look so happy. After all the happiness you’ve us you deserve it."

Andy Murray is enjoying retirement

A third fan shared: "Tennis lessons for the young Murray?"

Andy, a three-time grand slam winner, has never shied away from admitting that being a father was always his greatest vocation.

"I'd rather be getting up in the middle of the night and helping her [first-born Sophia] than winning every tennis match and her thinking when she grows up: 'Actually, you know what, he was an [expletive] dad but he won a lot of tennis matches so, you know, well done," Andy admitted in a candid interview with the MailOnline.

Andy shares a close relationship with his children (Instagram)

He went on to say: "Becoming a parent is life-changing and if it helps my tennis, great. And if it doesn’t, that’s fine. That’s not a problem for me now. My priority is to be a good father first."

Andy's two daughters, Sophie and Edie, were there to cheer on their dad in his final Wimbledon match this summer.

Andy's wife Kim with their two eldest daughters and Judy Murray at Wimbledon (Shutterstock)

During an interview with Sue Barker, Andy paid tribute to his daughters who supported him at the match, joking he wouldn't keep the presenter "too long" as it was "past their bedtimes".

Andy was then grilled on what his children might have in store for their father as he steps into retirement, prompting the tennis legend to tease: "Well, they've been waking me and my wife up at 5 a.m. for the last eight years, so they'll continue doing that."