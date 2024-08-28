Angelina Jolie's "sunlit honey blonde" is her brightest shade in years

Angelina Jolie has stepped out with a brightened "sunlit honey blonde" hair colour after sidelining her signature brunette tresses earlier this year. After retiring her chocolate strands in February and spending several months sporting a neutral, transitional shade, the actress has made the transition to a lighter gilded blonde ahead of the 81st Venice International Film Festival this week.

The fresh sun-kissed tone has all the warmth of a typical honey-blonde shade, with the added illumination of bright highlights throughout the lengths; the perfect golden hair colour to debut for the end of summer.

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

“If cool-toned, icy blonde is the reserve of winter, then honey and golden blonde tones belong to autumn," says the FFØR haircare ambassador and colour specialist Mathew Watt. "Think the warm tonal shades of winter leaves, the inviting richness of melted butter and the soft sunshine that comes at this time of year. That’s the essence of honey and golden blonde. There are no flat or single shades here, just strands that catch the light perfectly."

If your natural shade veers light-to-medium blonde, he advises adding warmth and richness with honey and golden tones. "For dark blonde and brown hair, you might need to ask for highlights and toning to get the warm, rich colour you’re looking for. If you have darker hair, you might need more than one appointment to get that honey or golden blonde shade, but this isn’t always the case.”

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

For the pre-Venice outing, the actress and producer opted for a classic beige Dior trench coat complete with short folded sleeves. The actress paired her minimalist outwear with autumnal black Celine leather boots and a pair of simple, black sunglasses.

Expect to see Jolie attend the screening of her latest film, Maria, a biographical drama about the late opera singer Maria Callas, during the film festival, which begins today (28 August).

