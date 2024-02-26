Anne Hathaway Busts Out Her Best Dance Moves In A Disco Checkered Co-Ord

courtesy of @marnixample via X

Celebrities really are just like us. If you need any proof, look no further than Anne Hathaway, who can’t resist a catchy tune.

At Versace’s celebration during Milan Fashion Week, the Eileen star was captured in a video posted to X busting out her best moves in the middle of a dance circle like a true 'Barb' (the name given to Nicki Minaj fans) to the rapper’s hit song 'Anaconda.'

In the flick, it was all eyes on Hathaway as she got groovy to the bop, hitting every beat, dropping it low, and twerking, while singing the lyrics, 'Oh, my God. Look at her butt.' The crowd around her exclaimed and cheered as the pop culture icon took her moment.

Anne Hathaway dancing to “Anaconda” by @NICKIMINAJ in newly shared video. pic.twitter.com/9w3uLqQABJ — armani (@marnixample) February 24, 2024

To make things even better, Hathaway wore the perfect ensemble for the impromptu dance party, donning a two-piece tank top and miniskirt set completely covered in a black-and-white disco checker pattern. Each square of the retro design flapped about mesmerisingly as she shimmied and spun.

Like the It girl she is, Hathaway paired the playful outfit with pointed-toe stilettos in the colour of the season: candy-apple red, adorned with a bow at the front for a coquette touch. And, to prove she is the coolest person in the faintly-lit room, she wore narrow black shades, and finished it all off with a stack of gold bangles and large diamond stud earrings.

MEGA

While outside, Hathaway added a long black coat with gold buttons and a small matching croc-embossed purse. Fittingly, she let her rich brown hair loose, styling her silky tresses down and straight, while opting for dewy, glowy glam. We’ll be adding this look to the top of our Pinterest party mood boards, and this energy to the front of our minds throughout 2024.

Just hours before, the Devil Wears Prada actor ended her fashion drough t at the Italian fashion house’s AW24 show in an ensemble that was utterly fabulous but not made for dancing. Hathaway donned a sizzling red leather dress that made its runway debut as she sat front row. The piece featured sultry off-the-shoulder straps, a corseted bodice, and a form-fitting midi skirt with folds of fabric across the waist, which she teamed with the same vibrant heels, leather bag, and shiny jewellery.

Women’s Wear Daily posted a candid video to Instagram that captured Hathaway speaking in reference to her fiery frock, saying, 'I can’t turn, but I can breathe.' She sure made up for her lack of mobility later in the night.

