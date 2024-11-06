Anthea Turner's private life: from 'perfect' fiancé Mark to latest wedding update

Anthea Turner is a household name across the nation thanks to her long-standing broadcasting career. After making her name on Blue Peter in the 1990s, the TV presenter went on to host a number of flagship programmes, including GMTV, The National Lottery, and Anthea Turner: Perfect Housewife.

The 64-year-old has also appeared on various celebrity reality shows over the years, including Dancing on Ice, The Jump, and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. But how much do you know about her life off-screen? Find out all we know about her home life here, from her fiancé Mark to her previous relationships…

Anthea's home life

When she's not on our TV screens, Anthea lives in a stunning home in Kew, Richmond in London.

Anthea Turner lives in Kew, London (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2022, Anthea revealed that she is happiest at home when "everything is clean, tidy and in order". "Whatever is going on in the outside world, your home should be an oasis of calm — and that's what I always try to create," she told House Beautiful. "Cleaning and tidying really calms the home down. Whenever people come into my house and say 'I feel really relaxed', they don't often know why. It's because it's clean and tidy."

Anthea often shares glimpses of her home life on Instagram, including snaps of her fiancé Mark and her beloved pet dog, Soho, who turned 11 this summer.

Anthea with her adorable dog, Soho (@antheaturner/Instagram)

Anthea's relationship with fiancé Mark

Anthea is in a long-term relationship with businessman, Mark Armstrong.

The couple became engaged in 2019 after a whirlwind romance, with Mark popping the question during a romantic trip to Italy. While the holiday was originally planned in celebration of Mark's birthday, Anthea revealed that she wasn't completely taken by surprise when Mark got down on one knee.

Anthea is engaged to Mark Armstrong (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

"I had a hunch. It was all very quick (we were engaged within just a few months of meeting), but when you are older it does tend to move a bit quicker because 'when you know, you know' and there is no point in messing around is there?!" the presenter told HELLO!.

While Anthea and Mark were due to marry in Rome in September 2020, they were forced to postpone their nuptials due to Covid.

Back in September, Anthea offered an update on her upcoming wedding to a fan who asked when she was getting married. "We need to sort it out," she wrote in the comments section, dropping a face emoji with crossed eyes and its tongue out.

Anthea's previous marriages

Before her relationship with Mark, Anthea was married to radio DJ Peter Powell from 1990 to 1998, and went on to tie the knot with businessman and Celebrity Big Brother star Grant Bovey in 2000. The former couple went their separate ways in 2015.

When asked whether she was nervous to walk down the aisle for a third time, Anthea previously told us: "I'm lucky in that I have a good relationship with both of my exes and this relationship feels very different so no I'm not nervous about it - we were together 24/7 in lockdown to it feels like we are married anyway!"

Anthea with her ex-husband Grant Bovey in 2012 (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

She went on to say that falling in love later in life is "enlightening and beautiful". "You are entering what the Japanese call your 'Second Spring' but with the wisdom to know when something's good and to savour and protect it," she said, adding that she's "very lucky to be able to explore this happy chapter at this time in my life."

While Anthea doesn't have children of her own, she shares a close relationship with her stepdaughters Claudia, Amelia and Lily – the daughters of her ex-husband Grant.

Anthea shares a close relationship with her stepdaughters (Anthea Turner)

"We all get on extremely well," she told The Guardian in 2015, saying that while she "adores children", she sadly wasn't able to have any "despite undergoing an extensive course of IVF treatment".