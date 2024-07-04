Anthropologie has more than 700 dresses on sale right now — these are the 12 best deals (all under $60)

Ever since I wore a denim skirt from Anthropologie more than 10 years ago on a blind date with my now-husband, the brand has held a special place in my heart. Now, I still find myself turning to their home decor, gifts and accessories — and, of course, dresses.

As a 47-year-old mom of two, I'm always looking for dresses that blend function with fashion (fellow mamas, you know what I mean!). Plus, with the cost of living being so high, I'm always looking to score a good deal. And while Anthro's dress selection can cost a pretty penny, right now, they're having a pretty incredible sale on sale to line up with the 4th of July in the U.S., where you can score an extra 50 per cent (yes, seriously) on all sale items. There are over 1,500 items marked down, including a whopping hundreds of dresses. If you don't have the time to scroll through dozens of pages of deals, I've rounded up 12 of the best dress bargains from Anthropologie's huge "sale on sale" to get you started — all under $60.

But hurry — Anthro sale picks don't stay in stock for long, so you'll want to shop these before they're gone.

Shop the best Anthropologie deals by category:

Anthropologie Linen Halter V-Neck Column Midi Dress $50 $200 Save $150 This beige linen midi dress offers two of my favourite things: Elegance and low-key comfort. Wear it to work with a black blazer and then bare-shouldered to a Friday night happy hour. One customer did mention that the slit up the front was a bit more "revealing" than they would have liked, while another described it as a "good staple dress" that can easily be "dressed up or down." $50 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Sleeveless Foldover Knee-Length Dress $50 $200 Save $150 There is just so much to love about this cotton (and elastane) knee-length red dress. One shopper called it a perfect "afternoon tea dress," while another labelled it "dreamy." One person said this dress was "everything I wanted and more" but suggested sizing down as it does run a bit big. Another reviewer said shoppers will love this "stunning" and "super flattering" dress. $50 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Sundays Lou Mini Dress $35 $245 Save $210 The capped sleeves of this cotton and elastane pullover mini dress have me hooked. It's offered in a light grey and can be paired with heels or flats for any occasion. I love that it's made of sweater-like material — however, one reviewer did comment that she found the fabric a "bit thick." $35 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie 3D Floral Embellished Mini Dress $50 $188 Save $138 This may not be the typical dress for a 47-year-old mom of two, but I've been doing a lot of Pilates — and I'm excited to show off my hard work! I mean, come on, this mini has summer fun written all over it. One shopper said this "very fun" dress was "forgiving of my little belly handles." I'm sold! You might want to size down when ordering, as one reviewer mentioned that the dress tends to run big. $50 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Scoop-Neck A-Line Dress $30 $108 Save $78 The tie-back style of this cotton raspberry-coloured dress is why I'm so drawn to it. A smaller-busted gal such as myself can easily go braless in this style. However, those needing more support may struggle to find a bra that isn't going to show. One customer also mentioned that they wished the dress had adjustable straps as it can hang very low. $30 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Sweetheart Midi Dress $50 $168 Save $118 I rarely buy white dresses (anyone with two young kids can understand why), but this one is totally tempting me. The midi length and longer sleeves make it a great choice for a late summer patio party. "Super cute and flattering" is how one customer described the dress while also mentioning that it does "wrinkle easily." Also, others commented that you may want to size up as the style runs small. $50 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Keyhole Swing Tunic Mini Dress $50 $200 Save $150 I plan on ordering this dress and living in it for the rest of the summer: It's a g great coverup for a day at the beach or a fun, flowy frock perfect for a chill evening out. One purchaser said it was a beautiful "date night dress," complimenting its "perfect length" and "feminine fabric design." $50 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Pilcro Icon Fluted Midi Dress $60 $180 Save $120 There is nothing sexier than a strapless dress. This ankle-length one can be worn through fall; just grab a cardigan, and voila, you are all set. One shopper also commented that this "very pretty" dress fits true to size and is "flattering on [a] shapely body." Another reviewer said this "very chic" dress "fits like a glove." That said, if you have a smaller bust, you may want to pass on this style. One customer, who has a 34A bust, said the dress "would not stay up" and wished it also came with straps. $60 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Geisha Designs Printed Slip Midi Dress $50 $218 Save $168 I have been eyeing this dress for some time, but as it retails for $218, I just couldn't justify the expense (I have two kids and summer camps to finance!) But now it's on sale for $50, and this mama is totally going to add it to her basket. Long dresses are my summer go-to's, and a simple and sexy one like this is the perfect 'fit. $50 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie The Colette Midi Dress $50 $190 Save $140 I'm a big fan of dresses that, like this one, can take you from day to night in a pinch. The black piping around the square neck and pockets is pure perfection. The linen fabric breathes really well, making it an ideal choice for a hot and humid summer outing. $50 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Mock-Neck Mini Dress $25 $180 Save $155 The capped sleeves, the lace fabric, the mock neck — I adore it all. The moss colour is perfect for summer, and I can easily picture myself wearing this mini in a pair of fancy heels or classic white sneaks. A "beautiful fitting dress" was how one shopper described it, receiving "a lot of compliments" when they wore it. Another said the dress was "beautiful" but complained the buttons in the back were "really hard to open and close." $25 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Sheer Lace Kaftan $43 $140 Save $97 The lace detail of this sheer coverup will add style to your beach day look. It comes in one size and measures 48-inches in length. I'm all about loose fitting garments on hot days so this one will certainly be making its way into my cart. $43 at Anthropologie

