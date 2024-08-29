Anthropologie is having a huge Labour Day sale: Take an extra 40% off already marked-down clothing, accessories, home & more
Kick off your long weekend with this epic Anthropologie sale, but hurry before sizes sell out!
Labour Day sales have already started, and as a shopping editor, I can't wait to start adding goodies to my cart. One of my favourite retailers, Anthropologie, has kicked off their sale by offering an extra 40 per cent off already-discounted items — including clothes, shoes, home decor, accessories and more.
I've got my eye on a few things that are still *surprisingly* in stock — but I have a feeling they won't stick around for long. If you're curious to see my selection of picks, scroll below to start shopping.
Maeve Halter Eyelet Mini Dress
This sweet eyelet halter is the perfect dress to have in your collection for the end of summer — and you can style it for fall, too!
'47 NY Yankees Trucker Hat
Trucker hats are all the rage right now, and this one is perfectly on-trend. The navy colour will complement so many off-duty fall 'fits.
Maeve Flutter-Sleeve Bow Babydoll Mini Dress
How adorable is this babydoll bow dress? The contrast of the white trim against the black bodice is very chic (and will pair perfectly with some knee-high boots).
The Maris Fisherman Sandals by Pilcro
Now's the perfect time to stock up on sandals for next summer, and these fisherman-style ones are a classic — and there's still time to get some wear out of them during the remainder of summer 2024!
Simon Miller Textured Lopsy Bag
This might just be the perfect evening purse. This elegant bag will take any outfit to the next level with its showstopping gold metallic fabric.
The Carson Utility Barrel Pants
Looking for the perfect pants to take you into autumn? These utility barrel pants scream "fall." Anthropologie shoppers say they're "extremely comfortable," too.
Plenty by Tracy Reese Sleeveless Linen Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Though linen is typically the fabric of the summer, this dress can definitely be worn into the fall season with some boots and a denim jacket.
By Anthropologie Floral Cutout Flats
Mary-Jane shoes are so in style right now, and these cutout flats are a super chic play on them.
Organized Living
This aesthetic book is by the same author of Minimalista — it'll make the perfect coffee table book.
Porridge Long-Sleeve Gauze Smocked Top
This smocked top is made of thick and heavy material, making it the perfect addition to your fall and winter wardrobe.
By Anthropologie Straw Heart Bucket Hat
How fun is this straw bucket hat? For under $25, it's totally worth adding to your hat collection.
