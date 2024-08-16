19 Grooming Products Robb Report’s Editors Love, From Razors to Anti-Aging Creams

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t typically go in for those national days of celebration that are clearly highly orchestrated marketing exercises (we’re looking at you, National Pineapple Juice Day). But August 16 is National Men’s Grooming Day, and as far as we’re concerned, that’s something worth observing.

Nevermind that well-groomed men tend to earn more than their scruffier counterparts, according to a joint 2016 study by the University of Chicago and UC Irvine. Or that the skin is our body’s largest organ, and therefore worth taking care of with the same rigor and seriousness we apply to our hearts, brains, and muscles. For our staff members, a soothing series of ablutions is a much more rewarding way to start and end the day than, say, doom-scrolling your social media feeds. And it’s also a surefire way to ensure we can put our best faces forward. Below, some of the products that help the Robb Report team do just that.

Philip B. Peppermint Avocado Shampoo + Conditioner

With their clean formulations and incredible scents, I’d vouch for anything in the Philip B. lineup. But during the warmer months, the cooling mint shampoo and conditioner are particular godsends.

Naomi Rougeau, Style Editor

Buy Now on Philip B.: $39

Mason Pearson Hairbrush

I know, it’s been written about ad nauseam, and for good reason. With 140 years of know-how and countless well-tressed fans (the Princess of Wales), it’s worth every penny. Try it and your hair will gleam (you’re also going to want to buy the travel size) but be sure to reference the brand’s guide to ensure you purchase the correct model for your hair type.

Naomi Rougeau, Style Editor

Buy Now on Amazon: $200

Medik8 Crystal Retinal

I (wisely) made the plunge into the retinol universe this year, and what an entrance it’s been with Medik8. My skin texture is smoother than ever before, instead of being plagued with pesky bumps. And the luminous glow is just the cherry on top.

Nicole Hoey, Digital Editor

Buy Now on Medik8: $82

Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow AHA Tonic

I have sensitive skin and am prone to irritation, so I tend to stay away from physical exfoliators. This toner is a staple for me because it’s super gentle, doesn’t make my face feel dry, and keeps breakouts at bay.

Abigail Montanez, Staff Writer

Buy Now on Ren Clean Skincare: $40

Tata Harper Elixir Vitae

This anti-aging serum leaves my skin feeling smooth and plump—I’ve seen a big difference in fine lines. The product feels light and moisturizing, without the tacky feel of many serums. And I love the subtle botanical scent.

Marina Grinshpun, Art Director

Buy Now on Tata Harper: $490

Beau Domaine The Cream

This anti-aging, anti-oxidant face cream is so incredibly smooth and hydrating. It’s not too heavy or too light, so I feel like I can use it in both the summer and winter. It also has a very nice and very light unisex fragrance to it. If you’re thinking that I just like this cream because the packaging is beautiful and Brad Pitt and a team of scientists are behind it, you wouldn’t be wrong. If I still look as good as Pitt does when I’m 60, I’ll drink all of this Kool-Aid!

Paige Reddinger, Watch and Jewelry Editor

Buy Now on Beau Domaine: $209

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Serum

This has been a long-time staple in my routine. Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Serum is quite literally magic. With most skincare products, I can’t really tell for sure if it’s working except for the fact that it feels nice, doesn’t make my skin oily, and doesn’t dry me out. This special elixir not only does all of those things (and I have very oily skin), but it also visibly works. I am fair and get a little red and splotchy and this serum really does the trick for that skin type. I go to sleep in it and my skin looks much better by morning.

Paige Reddinger, Watch and Jewelry Editor

Buy Now on Kiehl's: $135

CLE Vitamin C Elixir

A renowned skincare specialist who has his own line of products, once told me that the most important product in a skincare regime is Vitamin C. This one from CLE is the best I’ve tried so far and doesn’t make one’s skin oily. In fact, it’s so good it’s frequently sold out, but there is just one still available on Eetoiles.

Paige Reddinger, Watch and Jewelry Editor

Buy Now on Eetoiles: $45

Suri Sustainable Electric Toothbrush

With all the wine we sip and swirl, we need a state-of-the-art tool to keep our teeth white and shiny. It’s really good looking, takes up a lot less space than our old electric brushes, and the slim travel case kills bacteria with a quick UV light cycle. The gentle vibrating head gets your teeth super clean, plus, and each refill head comes with a prepaid return mailer, which ensures they get recycled.

Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen, Contributing Wine Editors

Buy Now on Suri: $92

Zingari Man Mousse Illuminee Recovery Splash

This stuff feels great on my testy skin after a shave, and because I also wear matching Rogue Mousse Illuminee Cologne, the scent doesn’t clash. Former chef Manuel Cross created its fragrance, which is inspired by 1960s colognes, so, of course, it pairs perfectly with a vintage dress watch (and yes, that’s a thing).

Allen Farmelo, Digital Watch Editor

Buy Now on Amazon: $24.95

Christine Chin Sunscreen SPF 30

You know how most sunscreens start running down your face at the gym or on the beach, the moment there’s a bead of sweat, and then your eyes sting so badly you can barely open them (see also: tricky while driving?). Never. Ever. Happened with this product, which I can use close to my eyes and on the hottest days without fear of it causing smarting, discomfort, or any other inconvenience. I slather it on generously, and rub it in firmly—it’ll take a few go-rounds, so be patient with the initial chalkiness – and never have to worry.

Mark Ellwood, Editor at Large

Buy Now on Christine Chin: $52

Harry’s Razors

I was startled when I stumbled on Harry’s and realized it was my Goldilocks blade. I’ve tried countless other razors over the years, often for articles, and never found one to my liking: they were either too ax-like, hacking at my chin, or way too overcomplicated, as if Tesla had decided to create a tricycle. But Harry’s is, somehow, just right: the blades run smoothly and last, and the handle is just hefty enough for a comfy grip (skip the metal upgrades, and stay with the standard-issue plastic one). I would never voluntarily shave using a different blade.

Mark Ellwood, Editor at Large

Buy Now on Harry's: $10

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01

This brilliantly bonkers fragrance is roundly adored, for good reason. Sure, it has a great gimmick: the idea of using only the mmm-good molecule (technically Iso E Super) from standard fragrance formulas, in bulk, is so genius. It smells exactly like what you think smelling good should smell like, and gives off a shape-shifting scent primed to please whoever is in range. I’ve never had someone identify it correctly; they’ll always mention their favorite fragrance and ask if it’s that (Last week: Terre d’Hermès). I also love all the offshoots from the line, including its various scent-spiked diffusion lines Escentric (try the Iris), and the new body washes.

Mark Ellwood, Editor-at-Large

Buy Now on Escentric Molecules: $150

Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser

If you have oily or combination skin, as I do, it can be a struggle to find a cleanser that’ll deal with sebum without completely stripping your face of its protective layer. But Grown Alchemist’s Gentle Gel Cleanser lives up to its name, foaming ever so slightly to remove excess oil and leaving behind soft clean skin that’s ready for the next step in your routine. I also really like its scent: it blends geranium, bergamot, and rosebud that’s more bright and citrusy than heavy and floral. Next to coffee, it’s easily one of the best things I wake up to.

Justin Fenner, Senior Editor

Buy Now on Grown Alchemist: $38

Orveda The Vital Sap

Orveda is one of my absolute favorite skincare brands, and its best product (for my money) is its probiotic rich Vital Sap. It’s designed as a sort of intermezzo – you apply it between cleansing and any serums you may be using to enhance the efficacy of the other products in your routine. Since I’ve started using it, I’ve noticed that it really does make a difference in how well other products perform, and it’s especially soothing before harsher actives, such as vitamin C and tretinoin.

Buy Now on Orveda: $210

Supply Single Edge Pro

If you can’t tolerate a multi-blade razor, give this one from Supply a try. It’s got a solid weight, so you don’t have to apply too much pressure, and its single blade somehow manages to stay sharp for up to eight shaves. I’ve used it on my face and scalp without any issues or irritation. Remarkably, it’s one of the few razors that I haven’t cut myself with.

Buy Now on Supply: $79

Heritage Store Rosewater Mist

When it comes to skincare, I’ve learned that less, for me, is more. I skip “product” almost entirely (no matter the brand or price point, a formulated moisturizer turns my skin into an emo teenager, ping-ponging between sensitive and angry) and instead choose natural solutions. Most days I don’t use anything more on my face than a few sprays of rosewater, which is both gently hydrating (for extra moisturizing, you can also choose a version with glycerine) and refreshingly light.

Josh Condon, Acting Editor in Chief

Buy Now on Amazon: $10

Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub

After trying a handful of different exfoliators over the years, I keep going back to Jack Black. None of the other brands I’ve tried have made my face as consistently blemish-free and my skin feel as soft. And I happen to like that the scrubbing particles have a coarse enough texture that makes it feel like it’s really working. I pair it with Jack Black’s Double Duty Face Moisturizer, which has enough SPF to serve as a daily sunscreen.

Jeremy Repanich, Deputy Digital Editor

Buy Now on Jack Black: $30

Kevin Murphy Repair Me Wash and Rinse

The great Jack Donaghy once said, “Your hair is your head suit.” No truer words have been spoken. Hence, when it comes to caring for my head suit, I’m willing to take it to the best cleaners. That means I use Kevin Murphy’s shampoo and conditioner. Though this particular product is designed for people doing more harsh treatments to their hair‚ like coloring it, it works quite well to keep my hair soft in the dry air of Southern California.

Jeremy Repanich, Deputy Digital Editor

Buy Now on Kevin Murphy (Shampoo): $45

Buy Now on Kevin Murphy (Conditioner): $48