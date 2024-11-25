Antler Black Friday sale slashes 30% off everything, including suitcases, packing cubes and more
You can grab a luxury cabin case for under £100.
Luggage always seems to be the last thing we think about when we plan to go on holiday — until it’s time to pack and we’re attempting to load everything into a suitcase we’ve had for the last 20 years.
But we don’t have to live like this. Luggage can be both stylish and practical, and make packing for your next big getaway a doddle.
The type of suitcase you choose to take on holiday with you can also make a huge difference to your travel experience. The ideal suitcase should be lightweight yet sturdy, with smooth wheels and plenty of capacity. Which brings us swiftly onto why you're here: Antler's Black Friday sale.
This Black Friday, you’re in for a real treat as the luxury luggage brand is offering 30% off everything. You can pick up a sleek backpack, a convenient cabin bag or entire suitcase for less. As well as luggage tags, case covers, and packing cubes.
And to help you with your purchase, we’ve rounded up the best deals on bags and cases that we know shoppers love. Give your next trip a touch of luxury with one of these picks.
Best Black Friday Antler deals
The smart, streamlined backpack you've been searching for. Complete with multiple compartments for organised packing, a chic clamshell design and secure zips, it's perfect for commuting, city breaks or short weekend getaways.
This item has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team - read our full review here.
Snag a luxury cabin case for less than £100. A deal like this is pretty unheard of, so we would suggest acting fast. This particular style is available in a range of colours, and comes with a range of features included interior pockets, dividers and compression straps for optimum storage.
Shop one of the brand's most popular styles in a gorgeous berry purple shade that you'll recognise from a mile away. Designed with convenience in mind, it comes with 360 spinner wheels and a bespoke comfort-grip handle, along with double-zip pockets and compression straps on the inside for organised packing.
Complete with all the premium features you would expect, this hardshell case comes with an expandable zip for even more packing space. It also features strategically placed pockets, dividers and compression straps for optimum storage.
Perfect for those who love a minimalist style, this large case is designed with a hardshell exterior with a single stripe and embossed Antler logo. Inside, the case is complete with fully recycled lining, packing straps, and a mesh divider, making it perfect for long-haul travel.
Have your life together with this sophisticated matching set of suitcases. You get three sizes, including a cabin, each designed with a protective hardshell case, easy-to-move wheels and bespoke comfort-grip handle. Not to mention various internal compartments, lining, a combination lock and compression straps.
It’s time to live your organisational dreams with this stellar bargain on Antler's packing cubes. The set of four comes with three sizes; one large, one medium, and two small packing cubes. Each cube comes with an extra strong compression zip to help you pack your clothes down as small as possible, so that you can fit more into your suitcase.
Cover all the bases when you travel and pick up this durable luggage tag, made from a silicone rubber that attaches to your case's handle, making it instantly recognisable and adding a touch of personalisation.
Easily spot your suitcase as soon as it rolls out onto the luggage conveyor belt with this luggage strap — available in eight standout colours, complete with an adjustable mechanism that fits medium or large suitcases.