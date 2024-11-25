Antler Black Friday sale slashes 30% off everything, including suitcases, packing cubes and more

Give your next trip a touch of luxury for less this Black Friday. (Antler / Yahoo Life UK)

Luggage always seems to be the last thing we think about when we plan to go on holiday — until it’s time to pack and we’re attempting to load everything into a suitcase we’ve had for the last 20 years.

But we don’t have to live like this. Luggage can be both stylish and practical, and make packing for your next big getaway a doddle.

The type of suitcase you choose to take on holiday with you can also make a huge difference to your travel experience. The ideal suitcase should be lightweight yet sturdy, with smooth wheels and plenty of capacity. Which brings us swiftly onto why you're here: Antler's Black Friday sale.

This Black Friday, you’re in for a real treat as the luxury luggage brand is offering 30% off everything. You can pick up a sleek backpack, a convenient cabin bag or entire suitcase for less. As well as luggage tags, case covers, and packing cubes.

And to help you with your purchase, we’ve rounded up the best deals on bags and cases that we know shoppers love. Give your next trip a touch of luxury with one of these picks.

Best Black Friday Antler deals

Antler Antler Cabin Suitcase in Black - Logo £99 £165 Save £66 Snag a luxury cabin case for less than £100. A deal like this is pretty unheard of, so we would suggest acting fast. This particular style is available in a range of colours, and comes with a range of features included interior pockets, dividers and compression straps for optimum storage. £99 at Antler

Antler Packing Cubes in Black - Set of 4 £35 £50 Save £15 It’s time to live your organisational dreams with this stellar bargain on Antler's packing cubes. The set of four comes with three sizes; one large, one medium, and two small packing cubes. Each cube comes with an extra strong compression zip to help you pack your clothes down as small as possible, so that you can fit more into your suitcase. £35 at Antler

Antler Luggage Tag £10 £14 Save £4 Cover all the bases when you travel and pick up this durable luggage tag, made from a silicone rubber that attaches to your case's handle, making it instantly recognisable and adding a touch of personalisation. £10 at Antler