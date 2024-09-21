Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Apple AirPods vs Monster Earbuds: I tried them both — do you really need the more expensive pair of headphones?

Both sets of wireless earbuds are great, but which pair is actually worth buying?

Sarah DiMuro
headphones comparison review, Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) on purple background and Monster N-Lite Clear Talk Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones on blue background
Apple AirPods vs Monster Earbuds: Which pair of headphones is worth buying? (Photos via Amazon).

There are few things more annoying than being in the middle of a workout or on an important call with your bestie when your beloved earbuds suddenly bail. My sister and I have dubbed this disruptive event a “bud betrayal.” OK, so maybe we're a tad dramatic, but the fact is that when technology tanks, it can really derail your day.

Recently, I was getting in a much-needed treadmill workout — a rare kid-free moment — when my Apple AirPods suddenly stopped working. I had been diligent with my multi-function cleaning pen, but no matter what, I find once you hit the three-year mark with these buds, you are living on borrowed time.

  • Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada

    Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

    $179 at Amazon

  • Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada

    Monster N-Lite Clear Talk Wireless Earbuds

    $70 at Amazon

Of course, I immediately ordered a new pair, the fourth set I have bought, but as I finalized the $179 purchase, I also decided to give these ones from Monster a try. They were 50 per cent off, but even at full price, they're less than half the price of my Apple ones.

For the past month, I’ve been alternating between the Apple and Monster buds, and I have to admit, while I will always adore my Apple pair, the Monster buds are fantastic, especially for my daily workouts. For my full review of both headphones, keep reading.

Amazon

Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These classic Airpods offer superior sound and a comfortable fit. 

Pros
  • Very comfortable
  • Great sound quality
  • Super easy setup and device pairing
Cons
  • Pricey
  • Can be used with non-Apple devices, but functionality is limited
$179 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$160 at Best Buy Canada$139 (originally $179) at Walmart

Apple's famous AirPods offer a universal fit and pair seamlessly with any Apple device. They are easy to set up, so within seconds, you are ready to listen to your favourite songs or talk on the phone. The earbuds deliver 24 hours of battery life, with up to five hours of listening time and up to three hours of talk time on one charge. Plus, just 15 minutes in the charging case can give you up to three more hours of battery life.

The AirPods can be used with non-Apple devices; however, the functionality is limited, and you won't be able to connect with Siri.

They're comfortable: These earbuds are insanely comfortable. I put them in and I often forget I'm wearing them. My ears are never irritated and I never have to adjust them for a better fit.

Quick, seamless pairing: If you have an Apple device, these AirPods pair within seconds.

blonde woman in baseball cap and black tank top wearing airpods and holding apple airpods case
My Apple AirPods are incredibly comfortable (Photo via Sarah DiMuro).

  • Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada

    Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

    $179 at Amazon

Superior sound quality, especially for calls: When I wear these, there's no background noise or volume issues, just clear, crisp sound.

Quick charging capability: I can charge the pods for 15 minutes in the case and be ready for my next work call.

They're not waterproof: I know that other AirPods offer more water resistance, but they aren't as comfortable for my ears. So, during a super sweaty workout, I find myself removing the pods to clean the moisture from my ears, which can be frustrating.

They work great until, suddenly, they don't: This is my fourth pair of AirPods, and I am certain that in a few years, they will die, similar to my other sets. One day, they just stop working, and there is little that can be done. I can do little things to bring them back to life a bit, but overall performance and sound quality really diminish after about three years of continuous use.

Always need to charge between long work calls: The AirPods offer three hours of talk time which, if you're on calls all day, is not enough. How awesome would it be to have eight hours of talk time?

Amazon

Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada

Monster N-Lite Clear Talk Wireless Earbuds

These waterproof earbuds offer big bass sound for hours of high-quality listening enjoyment. 

Pros
  • Waterproof and great for long workouts
  • They're noise-cancelling
  • 60 hours of playtime
Cons
  • Not super comfortable
  • Don't love them for phone calls
$70 at Amazon

The in-ear earbuds are IPX8 waterproof, making them great for sweaty workouts or getting caught running in the rain.

These buds are all about the bass, with their unique big bass sound engineering. Your greatest hits list will sound better than ever while wearing these.

These earbuds can provide up to 60 hours of playtime. If you forget to charge them, no problem. Just put them in the charging case for 10 minutes for up to two more hours of life. The noise reduction and noise-cancelling features are great for taking calls or when you need a bit of peace during your daily commute. Finally, the earbuds pair easily with both Android and Apple devices.

They are totally waterproof: If you like an ultra-sweaty workout, these earbuds are for you. The sweat stays out of my ears and the buds remain in place the entire time.

The charge lasts so long: Unlike my Apple AirPods, I can wear these all day and not worry about them needing to be recharged. The 60 hours of playtime is the best.

blonde woman in baseball cap wearing black glasses, black tank top and holding black headphones
These Bluetooth headphones are great for sweaty workouts (Photo via Sarah DiMuro).

  • Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada

    Monster N-Lite Clear Talk Wireless Earbuds

    $70 at Amazon

Easy pairing: Like the Apple AirPods, they pair very easily with my phone and tablet.

Fully functional with both iOS and Android devices: These buds are universal and work well with non-Apple products, which I really appreciate.

They aren't the most comfortable: While the sound is amazing, the fit of the silicone tips can take some getting used to.

I feel like I'm in a tunnel on calls: While these are great for listening to music, I avoid using them for calls. I feel like I am in a tunnel when I talk and there seems to be an echo.

If I were only allowed one pair of wireless earbuds for the rest of my life, without question, my Apple AirPods would be it. However, the Monster N-Lite headphones are a very close second and will forever be my exercising go-to's.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Huawei 'super fans' fuming as left empty handed by $2,800 phone launch

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones went on sale in China on Friday, with many fans of the Chinese company disappointed that its much-anticipated $2,800 model - more than twice the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max - was not available for walk-in customers. At Huawei's flagship shop in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, some who described themselves as "super fans" were annoyed after being told only those whose pre-orders had been confirmed could buy the tri-foldable Mate XT. It was a similar story at the Huawei Wangfujing store in Beijing, where access to the much-hyped Mate XT - which folds three ways like an accordion screen door - was restricted to those whose pre-orders had been confirmed.

  • Ukraine expects the war to see exponentially more 'iron soldiers,' or ground drones with guns that can fill troop roles

    Ukraine has been testing a wide range of ground-based drones, which it's dubbed "iron soldiers," some of which are fitted with turrets or explosives.

  • NATO explores new drone technology as ‘Pandora’s box’ opened in Ukraine-Russia war

    “[Drones] are constantly in the sky. They monitor our territory along the frontline,” a member of Ukraine’s defence ministry told Euronews Next.

  • Apple Is the World’s Most Valuable Stock. It’s Still Underestimated.

    Fed Day was the highlight of the week, but Apple deserves an honorable mention. Friday was Apple’s annual holiday, with new iPhone 16 models arriving in stores. The skilled folks on the Dow Jones Market Data team have tracked Apple’s stock around every iPhone release.

  • Alibaba, Nvidia collaborate on advanced autonomous-driving solution, computing services

    Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing services unit and semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia are collaborating on an artificial intelligence (AI) initiative that will enable Chinese automakers to advance the autonomous driving experience for smart vehicle owners. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of the e-commerce giant, on Friday announced that collaboration, as it unveiled a large multimodal model (LMM) solution for automotive applications that it co-developed with Nvidia and start-u

  • Xiaomi, Honor look ready to push tri-fold handsets, following the lead of Huawei's Mate XT

    Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Honor appear ready to follow rival Huawei Technologies' lead by launching their own tri-fold models, as public records show that the two firms have each previously applied for a design patent on a double-hinged handset. According to a filing released by China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), Beijing-based Xiaomi had already applied for a design patent on a double-hinged smartphone with three rear cameras in 2022. The agency's record sh

  • Huawei to step up AI ecosystem development across industries despite US tech sanctions

    Huawei Technologies plans to accelerate the development of a reliable artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem to promote the technology's broad adoption in enterprises across various industries, according to deputy chairman Eric Xu Zhijun. "Huawei has years of experience with its own intelligent transformation, and we've been helping a wide range of industries go intelligent, too," Xu said in his keynote speech at Thursday's opening of the Huawei Connect 2024 event, which runs until Saturday in S

  • Apple's new iPhone 16 just hit stores. Customers told us why they bought it.

    Some customers who lined up Friday for Apple's new iPhone 16 were excited for the Camera Control button and AI features; others just felt it was time.

  • Former Snap design engineer on new AR glasses: 'Obviously bad'

    A former Snap engineer who worked on designing previous versions of the glasses, slammed the product in a post on X this week.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook in NYC greets customers buying new iPhone 16 with ‘Apple Intelligence’

    Apple CEO Tim Cook greeted customers at the 5th Avenue store in New York who were purchasing the new iPhone 16, which is equipped with a technology being promoted as 'Apple Intelligence.' (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)

  • Is Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) the Best Future Stock For The Long-Term?

    We recently compiled a list of the Best Future Stocks For The Long-Term. In this article, we will look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) ranks among the best future stocks for the long term. A Soft Landing is More than Likely The Fed plans to initiate rate cuts for the first time in over four […]

  • Huawei's Mate XT and iPhone 16 hit shelves on same day, drawing consumers and scalpers

    Huawei Technologies and Apple are facing off in China, as the Mate XT tri-fold handset and new iPhone 16 hit shelves on the same day, drawing consumers and scalpers alike amid intense competition in the world's biggest smartphone market. At Huawei's flagship store in Shenzhen's Nanshan district on Friday afternoon, the display area for the Mate XT, priced from 19,999 yuan (US$2,800), attracted continuous crowds keen to see product demonstrations by staff or try out the new handset themselves. Ho

  • ‘We’ve got to make it happen’: How Apple designed AirPods 4 for effective ANC

    The work that began with EarPods continues to pay off as Apple prepares to ship the noise-canceling AirPods 4.

  • Ukraine bans Telegram messenger app on state-issued devices because of Russian security threat

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has banned government officials, military personnel and other defense and critical infrastructure workers from installing the popular Telegram messaging app on state-issued devices, describing the move as necessary for national security during the war with Russia.

  • Shoppers say these headphones rival Beats and they're down to $16 — an all-time low

    With soft ear cups, a foldable design and a matte finish, they're both practical and stylish.

  • Melania Trump’s Modeling Days Revealed by Photographers

    Three fashion photographers, who worked with the former first lady, described their time together, including two nude shoots.

  • Identity of Quebec mother charged with murdering 5-year-old son is revealed

    The identity of the mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son has been made public.Karyne Légaré was arrested Wednesday after Quebec provincial police found her son unresponsive inside a home around 3 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., a community located 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal. The boy's death was confirmed not long after. A publication ban had been put in place to prevent the release of any information that could identify the young victim. The five-year-old boy's name is Tommy P

  • Trump Slams Bill Maher for Having ‘Dumb as a Rock Bimbo’ Stephanie Ruhle on His Show

    Donald Trump took to Truth Social to blast Bill Maher and his HBO evening talk show in a heavily punctuated bluster on Friday. The former president, who accused Maher of suffering from “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” and called him a “befuddled mess,” also focused his ire on the Sept. 20 episode guests Stephanie Ruhle and Bret Stephens.Ruhle, who the former president referred to as a “‘dumb as a rock’ bimbo” from “MSDNC,” hosts the The 11th Hour on MSNBC. The Republican presidential nominee’s name

  • Kamala Harris's Unexpected Comment On Guns Is Going Viral, And People Are Saying It Could Be The Key To Winning The Race

    "This clip is going to convince undecided white people in the Rust Belt to vote for her. I am being 100% serious."

  • Republicans assess potential fallout for Trump from North Carolina bombshell

    Republicans in North Carolina and nationally are assessing the potential fallout for former President Donald Trump from a bombshell report alleging that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the party's gubernatorial nominee, posted disturbing and inflammatory statements on a forum of a pornographic website. CNN reported Thursday that Robinson, behind an anonymous username he allegedly used elsewhere, made the comments more than a decade ago, including supporting slavery, calling himself a "black NAZI" and recalling memories of him "peeping" on women in the shower as a 14-year-old. ABC News has not independently verified the comments were made by Robinson, and he insisted in a video posted to X prior to the story's publication that "those are not the words of Mark Robinson."