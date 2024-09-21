Apple AirPods vs Monster Earbuds: I tried them both — do you really need the more expensive pair of headphones?

Both sets of wireless earbuds are great, but which pair is actually worth buying?

There are few things more annoying than being in the middle of a workout or on an important call with your bestie when your beloved earbuds suddenly bail. My sister and I have dubbed this disruptive event a “bud betrayal.” OK, so maybe we're a tad dramatic, but the fact is that when technology tanks, it can really derail your day.

Recently, I was getting in a much-needed treadmill workout — a rare kid-free moment — when my Apple AirPods suddenly stopped working. I had been diligent with my multi-function cleaning pen, but no matter what, I find once you hit the three-year mark with these buds, you are living on borrowed time.

Of course, I immediately ordered a new pair, the fourth set I have bought, but as I finalized the $179 purchase, I also decided to give these ones from Monster a try. They were 50 per cent off, but even at full price, they're less than half the price of my Apple ones.

For the past month, I’ve been alternating between the Apple and Monster buds, and I have to admit, while I will always adore my Apple pair, the Monster buds are fantastic, especially for my daily workouts. For my full review of both headphones, keep reading.

The details

Apple's famous AirPods offer a universal fit and pair seamlessly with any Apple device. They are easy to set up, so within seconds, you are ready to listen to your favourite songs or talk on the phone. The earbuds deliver 24 hours of battery life, with up to five hours of listening time and up to three hours of talk time on one charge. Plus, just 15 minutes in the charging case can give you up to three more hours of battery life.

The AirPods can be used with non-Apple devices; however, the functionality is limited, and you won't be able to connect with Siri.

What I like about them

They're comfortable: These earbuds are insanely comfortable. I put them in and I often forget I'm wearing them. My ears are never irritated and I never have to adjust them for a better fit.

Quick, seamless pairing: If you have an Apple device, these AirPods pair within seconds.

My Apple AirPods are incredibly comfortable (Photo via Sarah DiMuro).

Superior sound quality, especially for calls: When I wear these, there's no background noise or volume issues, just clear, crisp sound.

Quick charging capability: I can charge the pods for 15 minutes in the case and be ready for my next work call.

Room for improvement

They're not waterproof: I know that other AirPods offer more water resistance, but they aren't as comfortable for my ears. So, during a super sweaty workout, I find myself removing the pods to clean the moisture from my ears, which can be frustrating.

They work great until, suddenly, they don't: This is my fourth pair of AirPods, and I am certain that in a few years, they will die, similar to my other sets. One day, they just stop working, and there is little that can be done. I can do little things to bring them back to life a bit, but overall performance and sound quality really diminish after about three years of continuous use.

Always need to charge between long work calls: The AirPods offer three hours of talk time which, if you're on calls all day, is not enough. How awesome would it be to have eight hours of talk time?

The details

The in-ear earbuds are IPX8 waterproof, making them great for sweaty workouts or getting caught running in the rain.

These buds are all about the bass, with their unique big bass sound engineering. Your greatest hits list will sound better than ever while wearing these.

These earbuds can provide up to 60 hours of playtime. If you forget to charge them, no problem. Just put them in the charging case for 10 minutes for up to two more hours of life. The noise reduction and noise-cancelling features are great for taking calls or when you need a bit of peace during your daily commute. Finally, the earbuds pair easily with both Android and Apple devices.

What I like about them

They are totally waterproof: If you like an ultra-sweaty workout, these earbuds are for you. The sweat stays out of my ears and the buds remain in place the entire time.

The charge lasts so long: Unlike my Apple AirPods, I can wear these all day and not worry about them needing to be recharged. The 60 hours of playtime is the best.

These Bluetooth headphones are great for sweaty workouts (Photo via Sarah DiMuro).

Easy pairing: Like the Apple AirPods, they pair very easily with my phone and tablet.

Fully functional with both iOS and Android devices: These buds are universal and work well with non-Apple products, which I really appreciate.

Room for improvement

They aren't the most comfortable: While the sound is amazing, the fit of the silicone tips can take some getting used to.

I feel like I'm in a tunnel on calls: While these are great for listening to music, I avoid using them for calls. I feel like I am in a tunnel when I talk and there seems to be an echo.

The verdict

If I were only allowed one pair of wireless earbuds for the rest of my life, without question, my Apple AirPods would be it. However, the Monster N-Lite headphones are a very close second and will forever be my exercising go-to's.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

