Are pickles good for you? What a dietitian says about the sour, sweet and (yes) salty snack.

Cheer for the spear: Why pickles can be good for you. (Getty Creative)

Sweet. Sour. Deep-fried. Nestled into a burger or served up — cue satisfying snap — solo. There are countless ways to enjoy a pickle — including the recent, deli meat-stuffed innovation, the Picklewich — and even more reasons to eat them. While the green go-tos have a reputation for being loaded with salt (and, thus, lots of sodium), they can still pack a nutritional punch.

One thing to keep in mind? Not all pickles are pickled. While some former cucumbers become pickles using a vinegar-based brine (which is how most store-bought pickles are made), others undergo fermentation, using a brine of just salt and water. Fermentation is a considerably longer process that offers added health benefits, particularly when it comes to the gut.

Need an excuse to snack on a spear? Read on to learn what makes pickles a hit with dietitians like myself — plus tips on incorporating more of them into your diet. And what's the dill — sorry, deal — with drinking pickle juice? Here's what you need to know.

5 reasons to eat pickles

Pickles are more than just a tangy treat that adds flavor to your meals (though no judgment if you prefer just eating spears straight from the jar). Consider these health benefits.

They may contain probiotics

“When made through fermentation, pickles are rich in probiotics, the beneficial bacteria that promote a healthy gut microbiome to support immunity,” dietitian and diabetes educator Jess DeGore tells Yahoo Life. Additionally, consuming fermented foods (such as fermented pickles, kimchi or sauerkraut) may enhance nutrient absorption, making your body more efficient at getting nutrients when you eat.

They're a tasty low-calorie snack

For those looking to reduce calorie intake, pickles are a smart choice. “Pickles are a unique superfood that is low in calories but high in nutrition benefits,” DeGore says. Most pickles have just a handful of calories, but their appealing crunch and burst of flavor don't feel depriving.

They've got antioxidants

Thanks to their former life as cucumbers, pickles are high in the antioxidant beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. What's more, the spices typically added during the pickling process, such as garlic and dill, are also rich in antioxidants, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases and promoting overall health.

They're packed with vitamins

Pickles are a natural source of vitamin K, which is essential for blood clotting and bone health. Pickles can provide small yet valuable amounts of other vitamins, too, like vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant and supports the immune system, and vitamin A, which is important for vision and skin health.

They're a source of electrolytes

Pickles can be an excellent source of electrolytes, particularly sodium, which is vital maintaining fluid balance and nerve function in the body. To become pickles, cucumbers are soaked in brine, a salty solution that infuses them with sodium. For individuals who engage in intense physical activities or those who lose electrolytes through sweat, incorporating pickles can be beneficial in replenishing these essential nutrients. However, it's important to consume them in moderation to avoid excessive sodium intake, which could lead to health issues such as high blood pressure.

What to watch out for

While pickles can be nutritious, it's essential to be mindful of certain factors when including them in your diet. One primary concern is the high salt content; excessive sodium intake can contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of developing heart disease. Keep in mind that the daily recommended sodium intake is less than 2,300 mg per day. You might also consider choosing pickles labeled as "low sodium."

Additionally, some pickles, particularly sweet or bread-and-butter varieties, may contain added sugar, which can affect blood sugar levels and overall calorie intake. And anyone taking blood-thinning medication, such as Warfarin, should note the vitamin K content of pickles and discuss potential dietary restrictions with their doctor, as this nutrient may interact with these medications.

Lastly, be aware that some store-bought pickles may contain artificial preservatives or coloring agents, though more data is needed to confirm any possible harmful effects of this.

How to get more pickles in your diet

Pickles offer a versatile addition to various dishes, and your preference for sweet versus sour can influence how you incorporate them into your meals. For those who enjoy a tangy kick, sour pickles can enhance the flavors of sandwiches or burgers, providing a crisp contrast to the richness of meats or cheeses. Sweet pickles, on the other hand, can add a delightful balance to savory dishes, making them a great choice for pairing with charcuterie or as a topping for grilled sausages.

When it comes to portion control, moderation is key. While it has significantly fewer calories than a standard bread-based sandwich, the sodium content of a Jimmy John's Picklewich, for example, is more than half the daily recommended intake of less than 2,300 mg.

For a healthier option, consider pairing pickles with fresh vegetables in a salad or as a snack with hummus. Alternatively, try incorporating them into recipes where they can be used to complement flavors, such as in potato salad or coleslaw. By thoughtfully choosing how to enjoy your pickles, you can savor their unique taste while maintaining a balanced diet.

Should I be drinking pickle juice?

There are claims that drinking pickle juice can alleviate muscle cramps due to its high sodium content, which may aid in rehydration and electrolyte replenishment, especially after a vigorous workout. Some people also bbelieve that the vinegar in pickle juice can support digestion and help regulate blood sugar levels.

However, while there may be benefits to drinking pickle juice, it's crucial to consider certain health implications. The high sodium content, while helpful for electrolyte balance, could pose a risk for individuals with hypertension or those monitoring their sodium intake. What's more, the acidic nature of pickle juice can potentially affect dental enamel over time or lead to digestive concerns. As with any dietary choice, pickle juice should only be consumed in moderation. Consult with a health care provider if you have specific health concerns or dietary needs.

Lauren Manaker is a dietitian and author.

🥗 Healthy eating