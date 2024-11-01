Aries Tarot Horoscopes: November 2024

What do you want your year to look like, dear Aries? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you ask yourself tough questions to make the changes necessary for growth. They can also help shift your perspective to become the person you’ve always dreamed of being. Together we can find your highest vibrational self in 2024 through tarot horoscopes.

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to her monthly tarotscopes—a combination of horoscopes and a tarot card reading—for Glamour, she’s the host of the “When Stars Align” podcast and author of the newsletter PRAGMA: Relationships & Astrology. With over a decade of experience and “eerily accurate” insights, her aim is to bridge the gap between the magical and the material for her community with a grounded and authentic approach. Learn more about Meghan on her website themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Substack.

November 2024

the-sun-tarot.png

The Sun: Aries, The Sun is shining on you this month, and I see it bringing warmth, optimism, and newfound clarity to your life. You’re in the spotlight, and it's time to embrace joy and success.

The new moon in Scorpio on November 1 lights up your 8th house of shared resources and transformation. This asks you to reset your approach to intimacy and finances. As the Sun enters Sagittarius on November 21, your adventurous spirit ignites, and you may feel drawn to travel or to expand your knowledge. So let the positivity of The Sun tarot card guide your path toward growth and fulfillment.

October 2024

the-magician-tarot.jpg

The Magician: October opens with a new moon solar eclipse in your seventh house of relationships. This presents a perfect opportunity for you to create new connections or enhance existing ones. Although I don't recommend ritualized manifestation, it’s a great time to live life the way that you dream for it to be. For example, utilize the tools you already have in your life to start moving in the direction that you desire to go.

The Magician card signals that you have all the tools you need right now to turn your dreams into reality. So instead of getting hung up on what you don’t have, you need to shift focus on what’s already present in your life that works or makes you happy. This month, harness your charm and power to create meaningful relationships and set intentions for more love and balance to arrive. By the time the full moon arrives in your sign on October 17, you’ll feel recharged with a burst of energy to take bold actions and assert your desires into the world. You being nothing more or less than the real you is key here! Embrace the magic within you, and watch as your intentions start to take shape.

September 2024

ace-of-pentacles.jpg

Ace of Pentacles: In September, I see the universe handing you a golden opportunity—a seed of potential that has the potential to grow into something truly prosperous. Whether it's a new job, a financial boost, or a fresh start on a personal project, the Ace of Pentacles suggests that abundance has arrived for you to enjoy.

It’s important for you to remember, as all of these blessings start flowing in, that it’s up to you to nurture this growth. Don’t allow yourself to spoil in this new endeavor. Instead, spread the wealth and share in your joys with your loved ones. If it’s a project that you get to work on, try your best to turn it into something tangible and long-lasting. As the full-moon lunar eclipse in Pisces arrives on September 17, you might feel a surge of motivation to take action. So plant your seeds now, and watch them grow into something magnificent before the month ends!

August 2024

queen-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Queen of Swords: This month I see you finally using your voice in a proud way and standing up for what (and who) you believe in. You’re no longer in the chapter of your life where you feel utterly confused about where you are headed and who is going with you. Instead, you know your worth and are acting in it.

So when the full moon in Aquarius arrives on August 19, you might see some changes occur in your inner circle. Just know that whoever leaves was always meant to leave, and all they’re doing is making space for the best that is yet to come. You deserve it all, Aries!

July 2024

five-of-pentacles-tarot.png

Five of Pentacles: The cards show you may find yourself in the midst of loss and change this month. Is there some part of your identity that’s been trying to shake itself free for years? This month it finally has the opportunity to set itself free to liberate you and move you into a new reality. Once you get to the other side, you may find it’s nothing short of magic.

However, you must know that it’s okay to be upset when loss happens. Often, the less you judge and intellectualize pain, the more quickly you’ll find yourself on the other side of it. So try to do something kind for yourself in the process of grieving. Even something as simple as ordering soft new sheets, watching your favorite comfort show, or calling a trusted friend can help to lessen the load. Lean on the things that you know will bring joy.

June 2024

three-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Three of Swords: There is a sense of purging happening this month, Aries, and it’s going to take some effort on your end to realize where you’ve led yourself astray. When others hurt or disappoint you, that doesn’t mean you need to take all of the responsibility in order for things to resolve, but it does mean that you need to make some new choices in order for things to change.

Setting boundaries, removing yourself from unhealthy situations, or forgiving the version of you that said yes to those people or things is vital now in your process of moving on. Are you willing to acknowledge your part in this?

May 2024

Page of Pentacles: You are finally realizing that it’s more important to be honest with the people around you than it is to impress them. You don’t have to choose who is more powerful each time you connect with someone. Instead, let this month be a reminder to you that you and the people you enjoy both have strengths and weaknesses. No one is perfect, but no one needs to play the victim either.

You are the master of your own reality, and the more that you can learn to live in the “gray space,” the less time you have to spend worrying about where you stand in the rankings. You are opening up to the concept of oneness this month as you start to shed compassion on yourself and all of the younger versions of you. This helps you to be more patient and understanding with others too. So don’t be afraid of the moments where life asks you to step down from the seat of the teacher and into the seat of a student again. Get excited and curious instead.

April 2024

Ace of Swords: I see this month having a major milestone moment for you that you’ll remember for years to come. There is no better time than the present for you to get your things together and say, “Onward and upward.” You might be faced with an unexpected move, a transition from a job, or the reallocation of your time from someone back to yourself. Don’t take this as a punishment. Instead, do what you do best, Aries: Look at life as a journey and get ready to take a big leap.

With the Ace of Swords, you might even be signing contracts or having something written down to signify this next chapter beginning. If no one else has encouraged you to write it down, this is your sign to grab a journal, a postcard, or some polaroid photos and make a note. They might come in handy someday later down the road.

March 2024

three-of-pentacles-tarot.jpg

Three of Pentacles: You are going to be brought into a collaborative environment this month where you will have to put your pride aside and listen to the other members of your group in order to thrive. It can be easy to get into the mindset of thinking you have it all figured out, but the more that you can sit back into the seat of a student, the more you will learn. Other people are coming to this very same moment with you to share their perspectives and lived experiences—which might end up being very helpful for finding a solution!

Take time to listen more than you speak this month. You are not being silenced; you are simply learning how to use silence to your advantage. Teamwork will, quite literally, make the dream work this month.

February 2024

four-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Four of Swords: You might have to take a pause this month before moving forward or making a decision. Remember that some things can be done or said, but they cannot be undone. You will do well this month if you can learn the best balance between being honest and being considerate of others. Not everything that you share is of value.

That is a hard pill to swallow, but instead of getting frustrated about the sting that comes from reality, you can find a bit of gratitude over being saved from a hurtful situation. Watch what you are sharing with the world this month, or you will have to face the consequences as they come.

January 2024

The Chariot: This year is starting with a bang, and you are ready to race to the finish line! You are finally picking up your pace and finding that life works best for you when you stay in motion. You are seeing that not everything needs to feel draining if you’re taking action on it. Instead, you will start to recognize how fueled you feel by the aligned parts of your life.

You are upgrading your career, your hobbies, and your relationships as you start to use discernment, saying no to anything that feels obligatory and yes to the things (and people) that make you feel alive!

