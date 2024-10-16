The Low-Down On Arket's Black Friday Sale

If there's one Black Friday sale we need to help us complete our capsule wardrobes, it's Arket's. Since landing on London's Regent Street in 2017, the brand has been the ultimate style destination for nailing that sought-after Scandi cool. Its meticulously curated range of staples – from crisp white shirts and perfect wide-leg trousers to sumptuous knits and classic accessories – has us returning season after season.

With its clean understated look and emphasis on quality, Arket strikes the balance between trendiness and timelessness, offering pieces that feel fresh yet endure beyond the fast-fashion cycle. Made with quality cotton, wool, cashmere and recycled fibres, the brand's tailoring looks expensive, its jersey basics drape to perfection and the knitwear doesn't pill after two wears.

Arket’s investment-worthy pieces offer a more thoughtful alternative to the seasonal splurge as we approach the year's most tempting shopping event: think timeless silhouettes you'll wear on repeat, long after the Black Friday rush is over.

Does Arket do a Black Friday sale?

So, the big question is: will we get an Arket Black Friday sale again in 2024? While we can't confirm or deny at this point, there is currently a pretty great sale on-site for those who don't want to wait (or speculate).

This section on the site is simply labelled 'Previous Collections', so it's not immediately obvious to shoppers, but there are 924 womenswear items on the page discounted by up to 40%. There are also lots of homeware items reduced in this event, alongside childrenswear and menswear items.



What should I buy in Arket's Black Friday sale?

As always, Arket shines when it comes to essentials. Whether it's a cosy knit, a sleek trench, or the perfectly cut white shirt, we've scoured the current sale section to find the best-discounted gems. Here are the pieces ELLE UK is coveting right now:

What were the previous Arket Black Friday discounts?

The brand isn't a fan of blanket discounts (although, if you donate unwanted items in-store, you can get a voucher for 10% off), so Black Friday is usually a big deal. Naturally, the retailer does things a little differently, opting for themed discounts or daily deals with a twist. Just to keep you all on your toes. In 2023, it opened up the Previous Collections section on site, filling it with timeless essentials with up to 40% off.

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday usually kicks off the fourth weekend of November which, this year, is on November 29.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday falls on December 2 for 2024, with many retailers keeping their offers going until this day.

What even is Black Friday?

Black Friday was originally an American holiday, thought to have been started by department store Macy’s in the 1930s. The annual event didn't get its name until later on when it grew in popularity during the 1980s.

It wasn't until decades later, in 2010, that the UK started cashing in on the shopping event. The first? Amazon, of course: the e-tailer began offering customers online discounts and deals on the same day as the sales in the US. Fast forward to 2023, and Black Friday is basically bigger than Boxing Day sales, with most high street and even some luxury stores taking part.



How much is Arket shipping?

Standard delivery (which takes 4-5 working days) costs £5, or it's free for orders over £125. You can pick up your order from a local store and knock £2 off this price. If you want your haul faster, though, opt for Express Delivery for £10 – although during peak sale periods this option is not always available.



