That Arya Stark 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Definitely Isn't Happening, Sorry

The giddiness among Game of Thrones fans over the idea of a spin-off sequel following Arya on her post-uni inter-railing trip "west of Westeros" was fun while it lasted, but it's officially dead now.

HBO CEO and initialism magnate Casey Bloys has poured gallons and gallons of ice cold water all over suggestions that Arya could get her own show. It's categorically not happening.

"I understand where that comes from, I totally get it," Bloys told Deadline. "But in terms of wanting to be careful not overdoing it or not killing the goose that lays the golden egg, Dan and David’s show as it stands in eight seasons, I want to leave it as it’s own work of art and not have shows directly, having Arya do that. I think it’s best to try the prequels in other areas of George’s massive universe - just feels like the right thing to do, let the show stand on its own."

So there we go. Pour away the oceans and sweep up the wood, and all that. In fact, Bloys went even further, and suggested that there might not be any more spin-offs beyond the one set many centuries before the events of Game of Thrones which is currently being put together based on Jane Goldman's script.

"I doubt it, I don’t think so. I certainly do not want to overdo it. We have so many varied shows coming up in 2019 and ’20 and even into ’21. I think Game of Thrones is a fantastic property but I don’t want to just be the home of prequels and sequels and all that stuff.

"I think you want to be really careful about how you do it. That’s why we’ve been working on the Jane pilot for a long time, because we want to do it right. I think the last thing fans would want is something that was rushed out just to make it to air."

