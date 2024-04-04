Ashley Graham’s black lace lingerie is far chicer than my entire wardrobe

@ashleygraham - Instagram

Bikini and underwear pics are pretty commonplace when it comes to our fave celebrities' social media accounts. Especially Ashley Graham's content. No shade though – alongside the thirst traps, the model keeps it real with funny videos dancing in her knickers or posts about her stretch marks. All part of her body positivity mentality that we are *so* here for. Yep, it's one of the many reasons we love her.

But Ashley's latest lingerie snap had us stopping in our scrolling. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ash posted a mirror selfie wearing just her underwear styled with a camouflage-print cap, the peak of which was pulled down low over her face.

Throwing one hand behind her head and pouting for the camera, it's hardly likely this was Ashley's outfit of the day. But if it was we wouldn't blame her, the black lingerie set is far chicer than anything in my entire wardrobe.

The sexy set in question consists of a black underwired bra with delicate lace decorated cups, a scalloped trim and a small keyhole cut-out at the bust, worn with matching high-waist knickers. As well as the camo cap, Ashley further accessorised with multiple chunky gold hoop earrings.

A stack of gold rings could be seen on the table in front of her. With a massage bed visible in the background of the photo and tagging health and wellness clinic, Lanshin, in the story, it seems Ashley took the opportunity to snap a pic of herself either pre or post-treatment. And when you're feeling yourself, why not take a photo – no matter the time or place?

Sharing it on social media for your 21.6 million Instagram followers to see is a whole other matter though. But we told you, she's a self-confident queen. Keep doing you, Ashley!

