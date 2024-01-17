Ashley Graham does 60s bridal chic in an XXL veil and white lingerie

It's been a quiet start to the year for Ashley Graham – as far as we're aware, at least! Our fave model hasn't been spotted out and about since early December, when she channeled a chic Breakfast At Tiffany's vibe in a black LBD and diamond jewellery to attend the opening of Swarovski on Fifth Avenue in New York City. She's been active on Insta in the meantime ofc, sharing snaps of her family, 2023 throwbacks, and just yesterday, a cute lil photoshoot of herself in a checked off-the-shoulder bustier top.

But it's her major fashion moments that we've really been missing, particularly with all the red carpet action going on in Hollywood at the moment. We're delighted to report, however, that this Ashley Graham fashion drought is officially over, as the model has shared some truly epic photos of a photoshoot she did for V Magazine's Spring Preview 2024 issue.



Ash is practically unrecognisable in first pic tbh, with her blonde fringe, razor-thin brows and deep red lips à la vintage Pamela Anderson – but scroll through to the second photo in the carousel for a real fashion treat. Yep, Ashley Graham is channeling something of a Julia Fox-esque aesthetic in a white Calvin Klein bra, matching boxer shorts and an XXL veil. The matching white bow in her hair is super on-trend right now too, while her dramatic bouffant hairstyle is giving Sixties chic. Obsessed!

Naturally, Ashley's many fans were just as delighted as we were, flooding the comments section with compliments:

"It's like Pam Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith had a babyyyyy!!! Awesome photography! 🙌😍"

"Wow!!!!!!!!! There are no words to describe how amazing you look"

"YAAAAAAS MOTHER"

"*GASP* she’s done it again!!!"

If this shoot is anything to go by, 2024 looks like it's going to be gooooooood.

