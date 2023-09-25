Ashley Sonnenberg and NHLer fiancé Jack Campbell get matching tattoos in Costa Rica

Ashley Sonnenberg shared a carousel of candid photos from her Costa Rican holiday with NHLer boyfriend Jack Campbell (Photo via Instagram/ @ashleysonney)

Ashley Sonnenberg and Jack Campbell are sharing photos from their "dreamy" getaway.

On Sunday, the Vancouver B.C.-born fiancée of the Edmonton Oilers' goaltender took to Instagram with a carousel of photos, giving fans a candid glimpse of their latest adventure in La Fortuna, Costa Rica.

The snaps featured the couple riding ATVs in the lush jungle and locking lips in front of a stunning waterfall.

Sonnenberg saved the best for last, however — a close-up of their hands, displaying matching tattoos of their respective first name initials.

"So behind on posting! Here is more Costa Rica," she captioned the post.

In the comments, fans swooned over their picturesque vacation and praised their commitment to each other.

"So surreal," an Instagram user wrote.

"The tattoos! So cute. That's real commitment," one person penned.

"Wow wow wow. All of this," someone chimed in.

"Dreamy," a fan commented.

"Stunning," another weighed in.

In June, Sonnenberg announced her engagement to Campbell with a carousel of candid Instagram photos from the moment Campbell popped the question on a beach in Curaçao.

She also included a snap of the pair hugging after she said yes and showing off her engagement ring.

"I get to marry my best friend," she wrote alongside the romantic photos.

Campbell also took to his own Instagram account to share the news, writing: “thanks for saying YES!”

One fan commented on the announcement: "So beautiful. Congratulations to you both. These photos are absolutely stunning. You look perfect!"

"Just a beautiful couple. So excited and ecstatic for you both," another person added.

"Oh my gosh, look at that set up!," a commenter pointed out.

"You're glowing!" another shared.

"You’re gonna make the most beautiful bride!" wrote another fan.

