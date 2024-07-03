I Asked 5 Chefs To Name the Best Bacon, They All Said the Same Brand

It's a brand that's been around for over 100 years.

A trip to the grocery store can certainly be an overwhelming process. With so many brand options to choose from, how do you know which one is best? Even the bacon section can feel intimidating. Do you get hickory smoked or apple smoked? Thick cut or thin? Store brand or name brand?

Don’t worry. I asked chefs to clarify which is worth your money and your taste buds. I spoke to five chefs and food professionals to share their opinions on which bacon brand is the best, and thankfully, they all agreed that this one brand is the highest quality (and tastiest!) bacon you can grab at the store.

The Pro Chefs and Cookbook Authors I Asked

The Best Bacon Brand, According to Chefs

According to Chef Chan, Boar’s Head has become a household staple for her and her family for over a century because of its premium products, including its high-quality bacon. “Specifically, the traditional variety, which is naturally smoked. The naturally smoked flavor results in rich, savory bacon with the perfect balance of saltiness.”

Other chefs and authors wholeheartedly agree that Boar’s Head brings flavor and quality with its naturally smoked bacon.

“Boar's Head has a reputation for excellence, and its bacon is no exception,” adds Thomas. “Each slice is meticulously crafted, ensuring consistent thickness and flavor. The fully cooked slices save time without compromising taste, making them perfect for any meal.”

“When I'm not curing or smoking my own pork belly for bacon, I choose Boar's Head,” says Chef Gaggero. “They smoke similarly to my techniques using hardwood chips. They are always naturally smoked. They don't use chemical liquid smoke ingredients or added nitrates, making it a cleaner taste and healthier choice. They never use artificial liquid smoke like some lesser-cost brands do. I respect Boar's Head because its commitment to quality has proven steady over the years, and it always strives for quality. I can trust the consistency every time, and trust me, that's very important for a chef.”

Chef Toderic says that she specifically loves the grease that comes with cooking the Boar’s Head bacon and uses it for various dishes at home. “We've got this beat-up old jar that's probably seen better days, but it's where all that liquid gold goes. Stews? Refried beans? That sad cabbage sitting in your fridge? A spoonful of bacon fat, and suddenly everyone is asking for seconds.”

Amidor specifically enjoys how Boars Head brings that naturally smoked fatty flavor without totally going overboard on calories in her recipes. “I use small amounts of bacon in my Twice Baked Potatoes with the Works, Wedge Salad with Bacon, and Salmon BLT,” she lists. “I also use chopped bacon when cooking chard or other greens to add a punch of meaty, smoky flavor.”

When asked which dishes were their favorites to make with Boar’s Head bacon, many of them listed Classic BLT sandwiches as their favorite go-to bacon lunch, along with breakfast burritos and simple eggs and bacon on toast.

