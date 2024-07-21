I Asked 5 Chefs To Name the Best Hot Dog Brand—They All Said the Same Thing

It's the obvious choice for me too.

The sizzle and smell of a hot dog grilling is the quintessential sign of summer. Growing up, the crackle of the grill in our backyard signaled no school, soft-serve twist ice cream, and playing "manhunt" with the neighbors.

Hot dogs meant freedom, but even then, I was particular about my hot dogs. I was firmly in the grilled-dog-or-bust camp. I loved the charred, splitting skin of a grilled hot dog, far preferring it to its steamed counterpart. My tastes haven't changed much, and I still relish that snap when biting into a hot dog's casing.

This summer, driven by nostalgia and curiosity, I embarked on a quest to discover what distinguishes one hot dog brand from another through the eyes of chefs and food experts. While I have my barbecue favorites, I was eager to hear from the experts. To my surprise, there was a clear consensus on the top choice.

The Panel of Hot Dog Loving Experts

Michelle Williams : Chef and recipe developer behind Coffee & Champagne

Emily Fedner : Chef at Petite Pasta Joint and Hungry House, Host of Friends of Anthony Bourdain podcast, and recipe developer at @foodloversdiary

Oded Eshel : Pitmaster and owner of Embers Only BBQ



Breana Killeen M.P.H, RD : Food editor at Food & Wine, recipe developer, farmer, and dietitian

Eric Handelsman: Senior Vice President of Dotdash Meredith, Food and Drink

The Best Hot Dogs, According to the Experts

All the experts love one hot dog: Hebrew National.

The question was a no-brainer for Michelle, “Duh, Hebrew National. Is there any other real option? Since forever, they’ve been the only brand I’ve ever bought. They’ve been such a constant, such a hit, that I’ve never felt the need to pivot. Hebrew National hot dogs are the ones my dad had in the house when I was little, and now they’re the ones I toss in a pan, roast up, and give to my kids. They are and have always been a no-brainer.”

Michelle isn’t alone in the fact that Hebrew Nationals have a nostalgic component. Breana agrees, revealing that “I grew up on Hebrew Nationals, so it's hard for me to not pick them as my top.” I can’t argue with that!

Eric Handelsman takes a more diplomatic approach to explain why Hebrew National is at the top of his list. “My opinion is to always go with a kosher all beef hot dog. They have to be certified by an independent agency and meet very strict requirements in terms of product quality, manufacturing, and packaging. My preferred brand is Hebrew National.” They say you don’t want to say how the sausage is made, but with standards like that, maybe we should.

Speaking of sausages, Emily says, “Generally, if we are talking cased meat links I’m a bratwurst, hot Italian sausage, or chorizo girl over regular hot dogs. If the craving for an all-American, classic hot dog hits—I’m a Hebrew National girl!”

And as for pitmaster Oded? He says, “Hebrew National all the way. The ingredients and quality control are held to a very high standard, easy to find and absolutely delicious.”



