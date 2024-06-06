I Asked 6 Bakers To Name the Best Boxed Brownie Mix—They All Said the Same Brand

This is the only boxed brownie worthy of taking up space in your pantry for coddling your sweet tooth.

Brownies are the Meryl Streep of desserts. Like the actor who refuses to settle into a niche, instead leveraging her skills in diverse roles, brownies transcend any one category of desserts. They are bars, cookies, and fudge. Dark or blonde. Cosmic or earthy. And they're award-winning any which way.

Simply Recipes has a library of brownie recipes that runs deep, but if you don't have the energy, time, or ingredients to whip up a batch, a boxed brownie mix is a lifesaver. And before you pooh-pooh boxed mixes, know that I asked six professional bakers and pastry chefs to name their favorite brand of boxed brownie mix, and they were quick to drop names. A great store-bought brownie mix can be as chocolatey, fudgey, and delicious as homemade.

Which brand is worthy of taking up space in your pantry for coddling your sweet tooth? Every pro I asked gave me the same answer. (Plus one option for those that eat gluten-free.)

The Pro Bakers and Pastry Chefs I Asked

The Best Boxed Brownie Mix, According to Pro Bakers and Pastry Chefs

Mark says, "My favorite brownie mix by far is the Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Brownie Mix. In high school, my friend and I aspired to make homemade brownies that were as good as the Ghirardelli mix and nothing quite surpassed it."

Though Auzerais is in team blondie—she owns a bakery that specializes in them—she's also a Ghirardelli fan. She says, "This particular one has always stood out to me for its premium feel and taste compared to other options."

Laurel adds, "Ghirdalli mixes have the strongest chocolate flavor and bake up perfectly every time." Both she and Meghan recommend buying them in bulk from Costco. "They’re cheaper per box, and it’s great to always have one or two on hand."

Extra boxes in the pantry means you (or your kids!) can make brownies whenever the craving strikes. "I am obsessed with the Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Brownie Mix. And now my tween daughter can bake a batch from memory on her own. It hits the perfect sweet and slightly savory texture with a fine crackly top and a fudge texture," says Meghan.

Though these brownies are perfect as is, pros can't help but take things to the next level. Here are three upgrades Auzerais recommends:

"I like to customize it by making a few tweaks and additions. Firstly, I swap out the oil for melted unsalted Plugra butter to elevate the texture and flavor. Secondly, I use oat milk, whole milk, or sometimes even heavy cream instead of water for an extra indulgent touch. Lastly, I throw in a handful (or maybe a few more) of chocolate chips because I crave that melted chocolate goodness in every bite."









Need a Gluten-Free Option?

Miro spent years experimenting with gluten-free baking to manage his Crohn's disease.

"I recently had the Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix from RENEWAL MILL. It is gluten-free and vegan, made with upcycled okara flour. The directions called for adding oil and water, which was fine, but I made a version with butter and egg, which was even better! It's a good option for those who are GF, Vegan, and care for sustainability," recommends Miro.

Okara flour is a tofu byproduct made from leftover soybean pulp. It contains soy.







