Aurora Culpo Shares Her Biggest Changes After Having Kids and How She's Preparing Her Sisters for Motherhood: 'Never the Same' (Exclusive)

The 35-year-old mom of two tells PEOPLE she's 'pretty vocal' about the physical and mental changes she's experienced over the years

Presley Ann/Getty Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo.

Aurora Culpo wants to help her little siblings age with grace, and she's happily leading the way.

The Barely Filtered podcast host, 35, and her youngest sister, Sophia, 27, spoke to PEOPLE about their partnership with Thorne, a wellness brand that offers supplements curated to individual needs, discussing how they're maintaining their health.

Aurora tells PEOPLE that she talks to her sisters "all the time" about how her well-being has evolved with age. "I think I'm pretty vocal about the things that used to work for me that just don't anymore," says the single mom of two.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo.

For example, Aurora says she feels more severe effects from having "even a little bit of alcohol" — like "dehydration" and "brain fog" — compared to how it affected her when she was younger.

"There are certain things that become less worth it because our recovery just changes in the way that we burn fat, the way that we burn muscle and the way that we build muscle," she explains. "All of that starts to change."

Plus, as the first Culpo sister to have kids, she feels compelled to tell Sophia and their middle sister, Olivia, 32, about what changes in motherhood.

"One of the things I show them ... is [that] your brain and your body, they're never the same again," Aurora says, adding, "But it doesn't mean that they're worse."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Sophia Culpo, Aurora Culpo and Olivia Culpo.

And the eldest daughter feels strongly about the latter point. In fact, Aurora says some of her podcast guests have educated her about the less discussed parts of post-menopausal life, particularly the positives.

"I interview a lot of people who believe that actually when you get past 40, you actually are happier, more confident, more established in your life," says Aurora, who is mom to son Remi, 6, and daughter Soleil, 4, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Michael "Mikey" Bortone.

"I think we have this idea about aging as it's something that we need to resist," she continues. "But if you're doing it right, then you're embracing that it's a change and it's not a downgrade."

