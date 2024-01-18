Avantika’s teal fluff and sequins look nails the mob wife trend

Getty Images

Watching Mean Girls was a rite of passage into girlhood in the early '00s, and thanks to the newly-released musical remake, the same is true today. We've been keeping up with every element of the 2024 film – from Renée Rapp as Regina George, Megan Thee Stallion featuring on the soundtrack and Lindsay Lohan's appearance at the New York premiere – and it's safe to say we're obsessed.

Especially with Avantika Vandanapu, who stars in the role of Karen originally played by Amanda Seyfried, and the unreal outfits she's been sporting on the press tour. Yep, she's officially on our fashion radar.

If you've been sleeping on her style, we're taking a deep dive into all her best and latest 'fits, starting with her Mean Girls release afterparty fluff and sequin look that nailed the mob wife trend.

Check it out for yourself:

Wearing the PatBo Stardust mini dress, the teal number was covered in sequins and featured beaded flower motif edging, a mesh cut-out panel at the torso and a micro leg slit. Avantika layered a mint suede coat with embroidery detailing and trimmed with fluff from Australian brand, Spell, over the top. Blue metallic lace-up heels completed the look.

With her hair piled up on her head in an intricate updo and thick winged eyeliner, the whole ensemble tapped into TikTok's latest viral microtrend, the mob wife aesthetic with views for the hashtag having already surpassed 1.1 million.

What is the mob wife aesthetic?

Inspired by the likes of Adriana La Cerva from the TV show The Sopranos (Google her) or more recently Jennifer Lawrence's portrayal of Rosalyn Rosenfeld in American Hustle, this nice microtrend highlights the glamorous and extravagant style associated with women with connections to organised crime.

Simply put, this trend is the opposite of the clean girl aesthetic that has dominated in recent months. No more neutral colour palettes and slicked-back buns, instead the mob wife aesthetic is a maximalist's dream. Goodbye stealth wealth, hello ostentatious wealth.



The key to nailing the look lies in the mob wife sartorial staples of faux fur coat, leather trousers, leopard print and stacks of gold jewellery. Styled with voluminous hair, heavy winged liner and french tipped nails. This look is all about confidence and sophistication but it's still luxurious, not gaudy.

According to TikToker Sarah Arcuri, AKA the "CEO of the mob wife aesthetic", this look is for the "girlies who love makeup, who love jewellery, who love faux fur."

And this isn't the first time Avantika has repped mob wife style. Proving her finger is firmly on the fashion pulse, she donned a yellow and pink floral print ruffled archival Versace midi dress for an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show styled (of course) with gold jewellery.

It's giving mob wife at a summer bbq and we are so here for it.

We can't wait to see what Avantika wears next – or how this microtrend develops.

Follow Alexandria on Instagram.





