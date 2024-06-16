How to Avoid Quicksand — and What to Do If You Become Trapped in It

The mixture, which is a combination of sand and water, typically occurs in areas near water — but it can also be found in deserts

Getty A stock image of a man walking through quicksand.

Quicksand is not like it appears in the movies.

The mixture — which is a combination of sand and water, according to Scientific American — typically occurs in areas near water, such as by riverbanks or on beaches at low tide. It can also occur in deserts, though the science magazine says it is a rare occurrence.

Most quicksand pools are only a few inches to a few feet deep, according to Greg Emmanual's book, Extreme Encounters.

There are numerous ways to avoid quicksand, according to Outdoors.com. Staying away from terrain that appears rippled and bubbled is recommended, as is using a walking stick to plot your steps before you make them.

Getty An image of a sinkhole with quicksand.

Should someone ever become trapped in quicksand, one approach to take is to not ask a fellow traveler for assistance.

According to National Geographic, they would not be able to generate enough strength to pull an individual out of the terrain trap, given that it would require the same force required to lift a small car.

Getty A warning sign about quicksand.

Backpacker.com recommends eliminating excess weight, keeping your head above the mixture and leaning backward while backstroking to get out.

Outdoors.com also cautions individuals against panicking, should they ever find themselves in quicksand.

“Take your time and be patient. It is multiple small, slow, controlled, correct movements that will eventually allow you to escape,” Bear Grylls, who has showcased various survival skills in Man vs Wild, told the website.

