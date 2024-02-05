Ayo Edebiri, Our New Favourite Fashion Girly, Continues Her Style Crusade In Thom Browne And 16Arlington

NBC

God bless awards season. With the year off to a suitably frosty start and conditions as bleak as the news cycle, Hollywood awards shows are becoming something of a welcome interlude, where a touch of glamour, onscreen artistry, and rousing speeches are welcomely blooming through the blues.

The brightest shining light of all is comedian, writer and actor Ayo Edebiri, of course. The 28-year-old actor has swept the board collecting accolade after accolade for her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear, and has become a fast fashion force in the meantime. Consider that her last four outfits on the red carpet have been custom Louis Vuitton, The Row, Versace and Proenza Schouler, not forgetting her custom red Prada gown at the Golden Globes, and you'll soon understand that this is a real fashion girly to reckon with. To be frank, there are few dressers quite as exciting as Edebiri right now, who works with stylist Danielle Goldberg. Her SNL hosting debut was equally a fashion frenzy, where she wore brands that ran the gamut from Thom Browne to 16Arlington for the event and its subsequent promo.

So, as we anticipate her next sartorial move, revisit Edebiri's best looks yet.

Ayo Edebiri hosting SNL, New York, February 2024

Edebiri gave her opening monologue in a black corseted outfit by Thom Browne.

NBC

Ayo Edebiri at The Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, January 2024

For the night of her first Emmy Award win, Edebiri wore a custom 3D moulded gown by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at the Annual Critics Choice Awards, Santa Monica, California, January 2024

The actor attended the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing a white suit by The Row, which she wore with black pointed heels and round sunglasses, which called for the look to be styled as 'Whoopi coded.'

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at a BAFTA Tea Party, Beverly Hills, California, January 2024

To attend a BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Ayo wore a Versace shift dress with Manolo Blahnik mules.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at the Governors Awards, Hollywood, California, January 2024

She wore a strapless cream dress by Proenza Schouler with Sophie Buhai jewellery.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at The Golden Globes, Los Angeles, January 2024

Edebiri wore a custom red gown by Prada complete with a tulle train overlay to the 2024 Golden Globes, where she took home the Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy accolade.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri attends the CFDA Fashion Awards, New York, New York, November 2023

At the 2023 CFDA Awards, where she presented Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen with the Accessories Designer of the Year award, Edebiri wore a sleek black backless gown by Loewe.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at the Prada show, Milan, September 2023

Edebiri wore a set of satin separates to attend the spring/summer 2024 Prada show in Milan, accessorising with a suite of black accessories and the brand's Arqué bag.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week, New York, September 2023

She wore a tailored look from the brand for the occasion.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at The Film Independent Spirit Awards, Santa Monica, California, March 2023

She chose an embellished mini dress by Oscar de la Renta to attend the awards in Santa Monica.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at The Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, February 2023

Edebiri wore a brown and cornflower blue checkerboard dress from Emilia Wickstead's AW22 collection and her hair in braids with loose tendrils framing her face.

Gilbert Flores

Ayo Edebiri at the AFI Awards, Los Angeles, January 2023

The actor wore a sweet sailor-inspired red dress by Bode with chunky black boots and a large bow at the nape of her neck.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at The Golden Globes, Los Angeles, January 2023

Ayo attended her first Golden Globes wearing a blue pannier-style skirt with matching top and contrast mustard gloves by Rosie Assoulin.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at The CFDA Awards, New York, New York, November 2022

Edebiri wore a mint green Thom Browne ensemble for the American fashion industry's big annual awards ceremony.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at a Time 100 event in New York, New York, October 2022

The actor chose a conceptual balloon-detail dress by Loewe for a Time 100 event in New York. First seen on the autumn/winter 2022 runway, the look turned heads as Ayo cemented herself as a true fashion girly.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at a 'Bottoms' screening during SXSW, Austin, Texas, March 2023

She wore a striking all-red skirt suit look by Valentino for a screening of her latest movie in Austin.

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at The HCA TV Awards, Beverly Hills, California, August 2022

Ayo wore a blue tartan look by Thom Browne that included a matching bag and tie in the jaunty check.

Getty Images

