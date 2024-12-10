Can I take a baby on a cruise? What to know about sailing with newborns, while pregnant

New parents remember certain milestones, from their baby’s first words to their first steps – and perhaps even their first vacation.

Cruises, with their largely inclusive model and something-for-everyone activity schedule, can make family trips easy. But there are some guidelines travelers with newborns – and those with one on the way – should know before booking.

Cruise lines not only have minimum ages for their youngest guests, but child-friendly amenities onboard ships can vary – even within the same fleet. “You know, sailing with a 6-month-old is very different than sailing with an 18-month-old,” said Jamie Margolis, owner of Moms at Sea Travel, a Dream Vacations franchise.

Here’s what parents and parents-to-be need to know.

Can I take a cruise while pregnant?

Yes, up to a point.

“The general industry standard is that you cannot cruise past 24 weeks of pregnancy,” said Margolis. That means guests can’t enter that part of their pregnancy during the sailing, either.

“So, if you leave on Saturday (and) you're 24 weeks pregnant on Thursday, you would technically not be able to go on that sailing,” she said. While cruise ships have onboard medical facilities, they have a more limited capacity to intervene than hospitals on land if a guest goes into preterm labor.

Margolis said many pregnant travelers also run trips by their doctors to make sure they’re comfortable with the idea.

Can I take a cruise with a baby?

With the exception of adults-only lines and ships, babies are welcome on cruises – but they generally need to be 6 months or older. For certain itineraries, such as transatlantic sailings or those with two or more sea days in a row, children may need to be at least 1.

And even for infants, travel documents are required, according to Margolis.

Kids can get U.S. passports, but both parents or guardians must accompany them to apply in person if they’re younger than 16, according to the State Department. “If one or both parents or guardians cannot apply with their child, you will need to show us more documents,” its website reads.

Passports issued to kids that age expire after five years.

Closed-loop cruises – those that start and end at the same U.S. port and sail within the Western Hemisphere – offer more flexibility. “An U.S. citizen under the age of 16 will be able to present either an original, notarized or certified copy of his or her birth certificate, a Consular Report of Birth Abroad issued by Department of State, (DOS) and/or Certificate of Naturalization issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS),” Customs and Border Protection said on its website.

Some cruise lines may require passports anyway, though, so it’s important to read through their policies.

Margolis also recommended guests with babies get to know a ship’s offerings before booking. “Are these some parents that are going on a cruise ship and maybe they want a date night? Because if they want a date night, then they need to make sure that they're selecting a ship that has a nursery that can accommodate the age of the child that they're traveling with,” she said. “And many nurseries cannot accommodate those 6-month-olds.”

The same goes for activities. “Does it have a splash pad for kids in diapers? Not all ships do, and not all cruise lines do,” Margolis said.

Travel advisors can help clients find the right fit for their needs, she added.

Can I breastfeed on a cruise ship?

Yes. Carnival Cruise Line guests who are nursing, for example, can “breast feed in public or private areas and are not required to cover themselves while doing so,” according to the line’s website.

“I have never heard a woman say that they had a bad experience breastfeeding on a ship,” added Margolis. “It's not frowned upon. It's not unwelcomed.”

Passengers can also bring breast milk onboard. Margolis said in many cases guests can store it in a medical fridge, available upon request.

Parents can pack other necessities, too. For instance, Royal Caribbean International said on its website, “Milk and distilled water brought on for infant, medical, or dietary use are permitted.”

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

