Back-To-School Quotes That Will Get You on the Honor Roll

All good things must come to an end, and we’re sorry to report that those long summer days spent lounging at the pool must finally give way to autumnal days studying at school. And while writing an essay or studying for a calculus test is way less fun than, say, chilling with friends in the deep end, there are quite a few perks that come with heading back to the classroom. Think of all the cool school supplies you get to stock up on—for our money, there are few things finer than a Pink Pearl eraser—as well as an assortment of new clothes that are sure to show off the highlights and tan you got at the aforementioned pool.

Still feeling a little sad about getting down to business and cracking open those books? That’s understandable. But there’s something to be said about getting smarter. In fact, there are a whole lot of famous people ranging from Michelle Obama and the Dalai Lama to Oprah and Amy Poehler who have a whole lot to say on the topic. Take a gander, and we bet that their wise words will make you feel a little more excited about all the edification and enlightenment that will happen this year.

“The only person who is educated is the one who has learned how to learn… and change.” –Carl Roger

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” —Robert Collier

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you do have to start to be great.” —Zig Ziglar

“Nothing is impossible. The word itself says, 'I’m possible.'" —Audrey Hepburn

“It is never too late to be what you might have been.” —George Eliot

“Try to learn something about everything and everything about something.” —Thomas Huxley

“The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.” —B.B. King

“A no. 2 pencil and a dream can take you anywhere.” —Joyce Meyer

“There may be people that have more talent than you, but there is no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do.” —Derek Jeter

“Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” —Nora Ephron

“Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” —Henry Ford

“I’ve always loved the first day of school better than the last day of school. Firsts are best because they are beginnings.” —Jenny Han

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” —Arthur Ashe

“Belonging starts with self-acceptance… Believing that you’re enough is what gives you the courage to be authentic, vulnerable, imperfect.” —Brene Brown

“You must do the things you think you cannot do.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“You have to stay in school. You have to. You have to go to college. You have to get your degree. Because that’s the one thing people can’t take away from you is your education. And it is worth the investment.” —Michelle Obama

“If you don’t understand, ask questions. If you’re uncomfortable about asking questions, say you are uncomfortable about asking questions and then ask anyway.” —Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

“Hold yourself responsible for a higher standard than anybody else expects of you. Never excuse yourself. Never pity yourself. Be a hard master to yourself and be lenient to everybody else.” —Henry Ward Beecher

“The greatest danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it. It’s that we aim too low and reach it.” —Michelangelo

“You learn something new every day if you pay attention.” —Ray LeBlond

“For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” —Amanda Gorman

“When educating the minds of our youth, we must not forget to educate their hearts.” —Dalai Lama

“When we empower girls hungry for education, we cultivate women who are emboldened to effect change within their communities and globally.” —Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex

“Enthusiasm is common. Endurance is rare.” —Angela Duckworth

“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” —Pelé

“Education doesn’t make us smarter. It makes us whole.” —Jill Biden

“In a global economy, where the most valuable skill you can sell is your knowledge, a good education is no longer just a pathway to opportunity, it is a prerequisite.” —Barak Obama

“Education is simply the soul of a society as it passes from one generation to another.” —G.K. Chesterton

“You can’t do it alone. Be open to collaboration. Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you. Spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.”— Amy Poehler

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” —Malcolm X

“The greatest gifts we can give our children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” —Maria Montessori

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” —Nelson Mandela

“Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher.” —Japanese Proverb

“If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.” —Guy Kawasaki

“The duties of a teacher are neither few nor small, but they elevate the mind and give energy to the character.” —Dorthea Dix

“Education is not the learning of many facts, but the training of the mind to think.” —Albert Einstein

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” —Malala Yousafzai

“Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together.” —Scott Hayden

“Teaching is the greatest act of optimism.” —Colleen Wilcox

“If your plan is for one year plant rice. If your plan is for 10 years, plant trees. If your plan is for 100 years, educate children.” —Confucius

“There is more treasure in books than in all the pirates’ loot on Treasure Island and best of all, you can enjoy these riches every day of your life.” —Walt Disney

“Children are apt to live up to what you believe of them.” —Lady Bird Johnson

“Education is the difference between wishing you could help other people and being able to help them.” —Russell M. Nelson

“Education is when you read the fine print. Experience is what you get if you don’t.” —Lydia Child

“Everything is a learning process. Any time you fall over, it’s just teaching you to stand the next time.” —Joel Edgerton

“You cannot dream of becoming something you do not know about. You have to learn to dream big. Education exposes you to what the world has to offer, to the possibilities open to you.” —Sonia Sotomayor

“What we learn with pleasure, we never forget.” —Alfred Mercier

“Think about every problem, every challenge we face. The solution starts with education.” —George H.W. Bush

“The great aim of education is not knowledge but action.” —Herbert Spencer

“Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” —John Dewey

“Intelligence plus character—that is the true goal of education.” —Martin Luther King Jr.

“Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one.” —Malcolm Forbes

“The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth.’” —Dan Rather

“Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.” —Margaret Mead

“Nothing prevents boredom like a good book.” —Dave Pilkey

“The road to freedom—here and everywhere on earth—begins in the classroom.” —Hubert Humphrey

“Too often we give children answers to remember rather than problems to solve.” —Roger Lewin

“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” —Benjamin Franklin

“Education is a right, not a privilege; it is an opportunity, not an entitlement.” —Arne Duncan