Back-to-school season is here in Tarrant County. Here’s where to find, donate supplies

Back-to-school season is ramping up in Tarrant County and Fort Worth as families search for deals on school supplies and community organizations distribute resources and services.

There are multiple events happening in the area in the coming weeks. Here’s what we know about where to find supplies, give supplies and more.

Diamond Hill resource fair

Students can get free backpacks and school supplies on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Diamond HIll Community Center, according to Fort Worth ISD officials. The community center is located at 1700 NE 37th St. in Fort Worth.

“Discover community resources available for students and families. Plus, Fort Worth ISD representatives will be onsite to assist with registration,” officials said.

Barbershop offers free haircuts

Triple Threat Barbershop in Burleson will offer free back-to-school haircuts for students who are 17 and younger on Sunday, Aug. 4, according to Fort Worth ISD officials. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. for walk-ins only. The shop is located at 12848 South Freeway, Suite 216.

“We’re thrilled to support our community by offering free back-to-school haircuts for students in need,” Triple Threat Barbershop owner Andres Garcia said. “At Triple Threat, we believe that every child deserves to start the school year with confidence, and a fresh haircut can make a big difference. It’s our way of giving back and helping families prepare for a successful year ahead.”

Hawaiian Falls supply drive

Hawaiian Falls Mansfield and Roanoke waterparks are offering $10 tickets in exchange for certain school supplies donations, according to the company. The event runs from Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9, and supplies can be dropped off at the front gate of either park.

The $10 daily admission tickets that will be available for purchase to donors are a discount from the regular $35.99 tickets for guests taller than 48 inches and $25.99 tickets for guests shorter than 48 inches.

Donors must contribute a minimum of five of the following items for each discounted ticket:

Backpacks

One-inch 3-ring binders

Block erasers

Scientific calculators

Colored pencils

Composition books

Construction paper (9x12, 100 count or less)

24-count crayons

8-tab dividers

Folders (with pockets and brads)

Glue bottles

Highlighters

Index cards (100-count)

Manila paper (9x12, 100-count or less)

Markers (10-count)

Notebook paper (wide-ruled, 100-count)

Pencil pouches

Pencil sharpeners

Rulers

Safety scissors

1-subject spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)

Watercolors

The Mansfield drive will benefit the Mansfield Independent School District’s Clothes Closet, which provides free clothing and school supplies to students. The Roanoke drive will benefit the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange, or GRACE, which provides food, clothing, financial assistance and other necessities to people with a limited income or who have experienced a recent emergency.

“We love summer and certainly are in no hurry for it to end,” said Ron McKenzie, Hawaiian Falls marketing director. “But heading back to school is also a really fun time for kids. However, it can be stressful to parents who may not be financially able to buy new school supplies for their children. We want to help make sure every kid has the right supplies to succeed academically. Help us support our local schools and we’ll give you a great deal so you can close out summer with your family!”

North East Mall back-to-school event

North East Mall and Hands on Texas, a thrift store and donation station that supports the Texas Association of the Deaf, are partnering together for back-to-school events. North East Mall is hosting an event on Saturday, Aug. 10 with giveaways, interactive crafts and other activities. Hands on Texas is accepting clothing donations from now until the day of the event at its Hurst location, which is at 712 W. Pipeline Road, Suite 100. Store visitors can receive a chance to win a gift card to use toward back-to-school shopping.

“All in-store visitors will receive a hall pass and have the chance to win a $500 Simon gift card just in time for back-to-school and tax-free weekend shopping,” according to North East Mall, which is a Simon property.

Tax-free weekend in Texas is Aug. 9-11.