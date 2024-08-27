Back to school checklist for parents: 10 best things to do to help prepare kids, from getting vaccines to starting a sleep routine

School supply lists might be one thing, but checking off boxes related to health and preparation for the year ahead is just as important.

The back-to-school season can be busy, but that doesn't mean it has to leave your family feeling disorganized, stressed and anxious. (Photo via Getty Images)

It's that time of year again: Back to school is on the minds of parents, children and teenagers. As summer vacation (sadly) comes to an end, we're getting into crunch time when it comes to preparing for semesters of earning top-notch grades, spending time in extracurricular activities as well as enjoying days around classmates and teachers.

Ticking off boxes on school supply checklists for things like new laptops, gym wear or even home products might make sense for most families. But what else do parents and students have to think about when it comes to the back-to-school season? We've prepared a handy checklist to make your life easier.

Immunizations help prevent diseases from spreading amongst students, or at least make illnesses less severe if your kid gets sick. Across Canada, vaccine schedules differ slightly between provinces and territories. But generally, children will be offered — if not required to get — vaccines against diseases like chickenpox, measles, polio, influenza, human papillomavirus and meningitis.

British Columbia's Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, recently recommended families add vaccine catch-up to their back-to-school preparation lists. "Getting your children vaccinated is the best way to protect them from vaccine-preventable illnesses that can cause serious illness, long-term disability and even death," the province's top doctor said in an Aug. 19 news release.

In Ontario, children must be vaccinated against nine diseases in order to attend school in the province. That includes meningococcal disease, whooping cough, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps and rubella. Check with your health-care provider or local public health unit to ensure your kids are up to date.

Each province and territory in Canada has slightly different vaccination schedules for children. (Photo via Getty Images)

2. Schedule a dentist appointment

According to the Canadian Dental Association, kids should be regularly seen by a dentist within the first six months of the eruption of their first tooth and no later than age one. Staying on top of dental appointments will help experts catch any problems before they become too serious. Typically, a child should have a dental exam every six months.

Setting up a dental appointment before the school year begins is a good idea to stay on top of your family oral care. Once the semester begins, it's easy to have an intensely-busy schedule where setting up an appointment — or even simply getting to one — gets difficult.

3. Consider an eye check-up

Making sure your kid can see properly and comfortably while they're in class is important to their academic success, as 80 per cent of learning is visual. Oakville, Ont.-based optometrist Dr. Tina Goodhew wrote there are several reasons children should have eye exams. That includes the fact that their eyes are changing as they grow and that vision problems can sometimes be mistaken for learning or behavioural disabilities.

Some provinces will cover the cost of eye exams for children. In Ontario, eye exams are covered for children age 19 and younger by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan.

Back-to-school eye exams are important, as 80 per cent of learning is visual. (Photo via Getty Images)

4. Create a nutritious meal plan

A child's overall health and success at school can be determined by what they eat. So, ensuring they're eating a healthy diet throughout the week is important when thinking about how they'll tackle the school year ahead.

Since students spend most of their time at school, Canada's Food Guide recommends parents make school lunches part of their weekly meal planning to stay organized. Another good tip for parents who like staying on top of life is to plan school lunches with your kids over the weekend. Moreover, get their opinion on foods they like, including fruits, vegetables, whole grain foods and protein sources.

5. Implement a school bedtime

Sleep is important for students to be better learners, and research shows kids do better in school when they get enough snooze time. That's because sleep helps them concentrate better, remember details and behave well.

Unfortunately, one in four children in Canada aren't getting enough sleep. Toronto sleep physician Dr. Indra Narang told Global News last August it's likely "everybody loses their routine and especially with regards to sleep" over the summer.

The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends children between the ages of five and 13 get nine to 11 hours of sleep every night. For teens aged 14 to 17, they should be getting eight to 10 hours of sleep per night.

One in four kids across Canada aren't getting enough sleep, and that can have an impact on their success in school. (Photo via Getty Images)

6. Talk to your kid about their fears

Anxious feelings are normal for children and teens who are heading back to school, but that can also lead to disruptions within the entire family. Anxiety Canada warned worries are common, where questions about outfits, new teachers, difficult classes and more can spur concerns for kids.

Still, the non-profit indicated it's "crucial" children attend school, and skipping classes will only create problems and prevent them from new opportunities and success. Some of the best ways to handle back-to-school anxieties is to show empathy, problem solve and focus on the positive aspects.

7. Fill out your back-to-school supply list

Your child's list for school supplies might include the usual classroom items like folders, pencils and binders. But it might be a good idea to look it over once again — is there anything missing? While things like travel-sized hand sanitizer, face masks and a reusable water bottle might not be absolutely required, it's helpful to think of certain items that can help your student get through the day with ease. Some of those might include:

Your child's back-to-school supply list might include the usual items, but does it have everything your student needs to succeed? (Photo via Getty Images)

8. Declutter your space

Keeping a clean and tidy home can help you regain a sense of control, improve your focus and regulate your emotions. In turn, a happy home can lead to happy kids, which will likely help them excel in their studies.

During the back-to-school phase, it's a good idea for you to declutter your space and work on organizing your home. That can mean taking inventory of clothing, rearranging kitchen cupboards or simply deep cleaning your living space. While spring cleaning is a common time to annually clean your home, doing some version of a seasonal reset is a good way to stay on track.

According to Home Services Toronto, some of the best ways to conduct a back-to-school deep clean include:

Organize summer clutter, like beach gear and vacation souvenirs

Create a back-to-school command centre like a calendar to stay on track

Deep clean by sanitizing surfaces, resetting filters and cleaning floors

Stocking your kitchen for a healthy weeks

While you might not want to enter helicopter parent territory, ensuring your family is prepared when it comes to emergencies is always a good idea. Now is a good time to review back-to-school safety with you kids.

For one, that might mean making sure their school has any updated emergency contact information, specific parental requests or new medical concerns on hand. If you child had a new diagnosis or surgery over the summer, it might be smart to notify their school if you're concerned they might run into any issues.

Moreover, Public Safety Canada suggests reviewing safety plans with your kids ahead of the school year. While that might mean looking over their school's official emergency procedures, consider sitting them down for a talk about what to do as a family — such as where you'll gather or where the emergency kit is located — in case any problems arise.

Ahead of the school year, consider letting your kids know where the household emergency kit is located and whether you're fully stocked on essential items. (Photo via Getty Images)

10. Plan ahead for the year

One more step you can do before things get out of control during the school year is updating your personal or family calendar with important events between now until next summer. From birthdays and school functions, to family gatherings and medical appointments, it's easy to get lost in the sea of responsibilities when you and your loved ones are unaware of what's coming up.

But keeping track of important dates is only one benefit of keeping a family calendar. Keeping everyone on track allows you and your family to create a proper household routine, which can ease stress and allow you to figure out everyone's availability to spend more time with one another.

Whether you pin up a physical calendar in your home or set up at digital calendar to link everyone together, consider the following tips to make sure everyone's one track for a successful school year:

Colour organize or create various tabs in your calendar related to work, home, school and other life factors, so everyone knows where you all spend your time

Keep the calendar in a prominent, easily-accessible space if it's a physical version

Make a habit of keeping it updated, and encouraging others to do the same

