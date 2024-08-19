Bad Sisters season two's first look is finally here - and teases an unhappy wedding

The first look and plot details for Bad Sisters season two have landed—and we can't wait to return to life with the murderous Garvey sisters! The Apple TV+ show, which received acclaim from critics and fans alike, follows a group of sisters as they do whatever it takes to look out for one another. In season one, this meant killing their sister Grace's husband, JP.

Season two plot details

The official synopsis for season two reads: "Two years after the 'accidental death' of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight. Suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust."

New and returning cast

Sharon Horgan returns as Eva, alongside Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi, and Eve Hewson as Becka. The show is also welcoming new stars, including Fleabag star Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve's Owen McDonnell, Sex Education actress Thaddea Graham, Dating Amber's Barry Ward, and Vikings' Peter Claffey.

Anne-Marie Duff in Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Chatting about renewing the show for season two, Sharon said: "If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him, I’d have said, 'Yeah, that sounds about right.'

"The response to our show has been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

Bad Sisters was a big hit





In an interview with VIP Magazine, she added: "There’s stuff that kind of comes back to bite [the sisters] quite heavily… It’s just more sisters going nuts, doing things badly, getting it wrong, but really loving each other through it all."

When will season 2 be out?

Fans won’t have too long to wait, as it has been confirmed that the eight-part season will be back on 13 November. Following its debut with two episodes being released at once, one episode will be released weekly every Wednesday through 25 December. Merry Christmas!

Bad Sisters was released back in 2022





The show has been a huge hit for Apple TV+, winning the BAFTA Television Award for Best Drama Series, alongside a Best Supporting Actress win for Anne-Marie Duff. It also received a Peabody Award and four Emmy Award nominations. Bring on season two!