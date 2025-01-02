Bakery Ruins 'Gender Reveal' Surprise by Telling Expectant Mom the Cake Flavor: ‘I’m Going to Remember That Forever’

The pregnant woman was "so upset" and "so sad" that she couldn't share the surprise with her husband and toddler

A woman shared in a viral Tiktok how her baby’s planned sex reveal went off the rails thanks to a bakery worker who wasn’t thinking.

In a TikTok, a user named Bri who was pregnant with her second child shared her journey in buying a cake for her baby’s sex reveal. In the three-minute video, she was seen going to the ultrasound, receiving the sealed doctor’s note with the baby’s sex and then going to the bakery to order the cake.

When she got back in the car after her trip to the bakery, she told the camera, “I’m like so upset right now and so sad, and I need to deal with this and process this before I get home to my husband, because I don’t want to ruin it for him.”

She shared that the woman she ordered the cake from “just ruined” the sex reveal for her. “The gender is in this envelope,” she explained. “And it was sealed after my appointment.” She handed it to the bakery worker and told them, “You don’t have to confirm the order to me, you don’t have to print me a receipt.” She picked one flavor out if the sex was female, and another if the sex was male.

Luis Alvarez/Getty A baby shower dessert table (stock photo)

But then when the woman was ringing her up, she did confirm the cake flavor, thus revealing the baby’s sex. Bri censored out in the video what the flavor was, not wanting to further spoil the surprise. “My stomach just drops,” she said. “She’s like, ‘Oh I’m so sorry.’ Like, what do you mean?”

“I just wanted to find out with my husband and my toddler,” she said, tearing up. “And like what was I doing to do, starting crying in front of her and be angry and make a scene?”

“I’m going to remember that forever, and that’s what frustrates me,” she said. “I’m going to remember that forever that that’s how I found out about the second baby’s gender, is at the bakery.”

In the caption, she added, “This is what I get for planning a party and wanting to do something fun instead of just finding out at the ultrasound.”

Luis Alvarez/Getty Balloons at a sex reveal party (stock image)

Bri updated her followers on the situation in another video posted the next day. When she went to pick up the cake, she told the manager the full story. The manager was “horrified” and “so apologetic” and ended up calling the bakery’s owner.

The owner was “so genuinely sorry” for taking the moment from her and asked what she could do to make it right. Bri noted that insurance didn’t pay for the original ultrasound and she just wanted the money back for the cake.

The owner said she was of course going to give them the cake for free, and also threw in free cupcakes to share with her family. The owner “totally got it” she said, and Bri said she wasn’t going to name the bakery because she knew it was “an accident.” She added, “They really tried their best to resolve the situation.” She ultimately wasn’t mad and still loves this bakery so much.

Days later, Bri posted the sex reveal, and she, her husband and her toddler son found out they were having a boy. Some commenters asked if she had, after all, been spoiled by the bakery worker, and she confirmed that she was when the worker double-checked the cake flavor, which made the inside blue.



