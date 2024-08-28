The bar is ‘gonna be fun’ at Italian restaurant making Idaho debut at Village at Meridian

When Hugh Sterling says he’s excited about North Italia making its Idaho debut at The Village at Meridian, his enthusiasm is palpable.

Sterling, The Village’s general manager, first encountered the casual-dining Italian concept several years ago. There’s a North Italia near the hotel where he stays in El Segundo, California — home to Village at Meridian owner CenterCal Properties headquarters.

“When I go to corporate for meetings,” Sterling says, “my first night dinner is going across the street.”

He loves North Italia’s food. The atmosphere. The laid-back yet elevated experience.

“It’s just a great vibe,” he says. “Great food, great people-watching place. Has a fantastic patio and great wine list.”

Sterling also loves what North Italia will add to The Village when it takes over the former Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar building in mid-2025: “Energy and excitement,” Sterling says.

Twigs Bistro closed in August after CenterCal chose not to renew its lease.

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar was a longtime staple at The Village at Meridian.

Founded in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, North Italia is a growing brand that operates about 40 restaurants in 13 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website. North Italia is owned by a brand familiar to many diners: The Cheesecake Factory LLC.

Describing itself in a statement as a “neighborhood Italian restaurant concept,” North Italia said it was “thrilled to be joining The Village of Meridian community in 2025.”

“Using only the season’s best ingredients, North Italia’s chefs create a variety of modern Italian dishes, including pastas made from scratch daily, hand-tossed pizzas, and savory lunch and dinner entrees that deliver flavors that go above and beyond the expected, as well as a full-bodied wine and beer list accompanied by an array of handcrafted cocktails.”

Sterling said the target month to open is June.

With Twigs Bistro gone, next up is Italian food including pizza.

That will allow time for the building to be updated. At Twigs, the bar was in the back. That won’t be the case at its successor.

“North Italia is bringing it to the front of the patio, so the bar is going to open up onto Fountain Square like Kona Grill’s does,” Sterling says.

“The bar scene,” he promises, “is gonna be fun.”