A List All Of The 2024 Academy Awards Winners

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

The 2024 Academy Award winners are in, and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has continued to dominate with 7 wins, after it was named as the film with the most nominations.

Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things was nominated 11 times (and won four times), while Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon gained ten nods, with the director himself securing his 10th Best Director Oscar nomination.

Among the snubs of this year’s Oscar nominations were Barbie star Margot Robbie missing out on a Best Actress win and the film’s director Greta Gerwig not being recognised in the directing category either. Speaking on missing out on a nomination, Robbie said in a SAG-AFTRA discussion with her co-stars: 'There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed.'

Per Variety, she said the mission of the movie was to 'affect culture' and that is the 'biggest reward' that has come out of the film's success.

Robbie insisted in the discussion that she was more upset about Barbie director Greta Gerwig not receiving an Oscar nomination for her directing. Gerwig has been nominated for best adapted screenplay.

'Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,' she said. 'What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is.'



Ryan Gosling, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role of Ken in Barbie and performed a hilarious rendition of the film's 'I'm Just Ken' on the night, shared a statement expressing his disappointment that his co-star Margot Robbie and the film's director, Greta Gerwig, both missed out on the big nominations they were predicted to receive.

'There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.'

'No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.'

Story continues

'Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees,' he declared.

Only one female actually made the Best Director nomination shortlist - and won the award - this year: Justine Triet, who masterminded Anatomy of a Fall, and won the Palme d’Or at Cannes last year for the thriller. Celine Song, meanwhile, missed out on a Best Director nomination for her semi-autobiographical film, Past Lives, with its lead actress Greta Lee having also missed out on a Best Actress nod, despite being widely believed to be in the running for one.

The Oscars are voted for by almost 11,000 voters of industry professionals from 93 countries. This year’s ceremony took place in Los Angeles on March 10, in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Academy Awards 2024 Winners

Best picture

Oppenheimer - WINNER



American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro



Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best actor

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer - WINNER



Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers



Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best actress

Emma Stone - Poor Things - WINNER



Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro



Best supporting actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - WINNER



Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad



Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer - WINNER



Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon



Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best director



Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan - WINNER



Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese



Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction - WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best original song

What Was I Made For? - Barbie - WINNER



The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon



Best original score

Oppenheimer - WINNER



American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things



Best international feature

The Zone of Interest - WINNER



Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge



Best animated feature



The Boy and the Heron - WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature

20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER



Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger



Best costume design

Poor Things - WINNER



Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best production design

Poor Things - WINNER



Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer



Best sound



The Zone of Interest - WINNER



The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer



Best film editing

Oppenheimer - WINNER



Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon



Poor Things

Best cinematography

Oppenheimer - WINNER



El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro



Poor Things

Best visual effects



Godzilla Minus One - WINNER



The Creator



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best live action short

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - WINNER



The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.



You Might Also Like