A List All Of The 2024 Academy Awards Winners
The 2024 Academy Award winners are in, and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has continued to dominate with 7 wins, after it was named as the film with the most nominations.
Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things was nominated 11 times (and won four times), while Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon gained ten nods, with the director himself securing his 10th Best Director Oscar nomination.
Among the snubs of this year’s Oscar nominations were Barbie star Margot Robbie missing out on a Best Actress win and the film’s director Greta Gerwig not being recognised in the directing category either. Speaking on missing out on a nomination, Robbie said in a SAG-AFTRA discussion with her co-stars: 'There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed.'
Per Variety, she said the mission of the movie was to 'affect culture' and that is the 'biggest reward' that has come out of the film's success.
Robbie insisted in the discussion that she was more upset about Barbie director Greta Gerwig not receiving an Oscar nomination for her directing. Gerwig has been nominated for best adapted screenplay.
'Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,' she said. 'What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is.'
Ryan Gosling, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role of Ken in Barbie and performed a hilarious rendition of the film's 'I'm Just Ken' on the night, shared a statement expressing his disappointment that his co-star Margot Robbie and the film's director, Greta Gerwig, both missed out on the big nominations they were predicted to receive.
'There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.'
'No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.'
'Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees,' he declared.
Only one female actually made the Best Director nomination shortlist - and won the award - this year: Justine Triet, who masterminded Anatomy of a Fall, and won the Palme d’Or at Cannes last year for the thriller. Celine Song, meanwhile, missed out on a Best Director nomination for her semi-autobiographical film, Past Lives, with its lead actress Greta Lee having also missed out on a Best Actress nod, despite being widely believed to be in the running for one.
The Oscars are voted for by almost 11,000 voters of industry professionals from 93 countries. This year’s ceremony took place in Los Angeles on March 10, in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Academy Awards 2024 Winners
Best picture
Oppenheimer - WINNER
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best actor
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer - WINNER
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best actress
Emma Stone - Poor Things - WINNER
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Best supporting actress
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - WINNER
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Best supporting actor
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer - WINNER
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best director
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan - WINNER
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction - WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best original song
What Was I Made For? - Barbie - WINNER
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best original score
Oppenheimer - WINNER
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best international feature
The Zone of Interest - WINNER
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
Best animated feature
The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature
20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Best costume design
Poor Things - WINNER
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best production design
Poor Things - WINNER
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best sound
The Zone of Interest - WINNER
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Best film editing
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best cinematography
Oppenheimer - WINNER
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Best visual effects
Godzilla Minus One - WINNER
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best live action short
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - WINNER
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.
You Might Also Like