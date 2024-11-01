Barry Keoghan appears in first look picture of Netflix's spin-off film Peaky Blinders

Netflix has just unveiled the first look at Barry Keoghan in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, giving fans a thrilling glimpse of the Irish actor stepping into the gritty world of Birmingham's notorious crime family.

Barry, known for his captivating performances in films like The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, joins the Peaky Blinders universe in what promises to be an exciting new chapter in the saga.

In the image, Keoghan is dressed in the period-specific dark tones and sharp attire typical of the Peaky Blinders.

Although the plot details are under wraps, the addition of the award-winning actor to the cast suggests a fierce new character who will undoubtedly add to the tension and intrigue that Peaky Blinders fans have come to love.

It was announced last month that Boiling Point's Stephen Graham, Gentleman Jack star Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy (Culprits), Packy Lee (Blue Lights) and Ian Peck (His Dark Materials) are returning to the world of Peaky Blinders for the highly anticipated feature film.

Production on the highly anticipated film recently began and will be an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga set in the gritty, lawless streets of 1900s Birmingham.

Joining lead star Cillian Murphy, who returns as the iconic Tommy Shelby, are Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth, with additional plot details and casting being closely guarded secrets.

The film is penned by the show's creator, Steven Knight, who also serves as a producer alongside Patrick Holland, Cillian and Guy Heeley.

Speaking about the movie, Cillian previously said: "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

The project, which will be directed by Tom Harper, is produced in association with BBC Film, promising fans a faithful yet fresh chapter of the Peaky Blinders legacy.

Director Tom told Netflix: "When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

"Peaky has always been a story about family - and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.

"There's a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew. We're grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary."

During the show''s run from 2013 to 2022, Cillian was nominated once for a TV Bafta in 2023 for Peaky Blinders, and the programme earned a 2018 gong for best drama series.

