53 beautiful bathroom designs you will love

In the past couple of years, the nation's bathroom ideas have undergone something of a dramatic transformation. No longer simply functional rooms where we could begin and end our days, bathroom decor ideas are now much more likely to be at-home wellness centers where we unwind, escape, rejuvenate, and repair – and this has had a big effect on not just how bathrooms look but how we design them.

This means giving what space we can in our existing bathrooms to luxury features, which means good bathroom design relies on a good combination of form and function.

Whether you are planning on updating your master bathroom, or small bathroom, upgrading a shower room, or turning unused space into a luxurious ensuite, we can help you with a vast array of bathroom ideas to suit your taste, from bathroom colors and materials to finishes and shapes. Plus, we have selected the world's top bathroom and design experts to offer you unrivaled bathroom design advice.