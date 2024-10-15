BBC Jersey joins Children in Need swim challenge

BBC Jersey will join Pudsey by the pool to swim 24 miles in a week for Children in Need [BBC]

BBC Jersey has joined a challenge with other BBC radio stations to swim 1,000 miles (1609.34km) to fundraise for Children in Need.

The team of five swimmers will swim on average 63 lengths of a 25m (82ft) pool each day from the 4-8 November to complete their 24 mile share.

Alison Moss, Chris Craddock, Gemma Daubeney, Kate Jennings and Luca Parkinson-Bott are the team representing Jersey.

BBC Jersey will be swimming alongside teams from 38 other local radio stations and national BBC stations from across the British Isles who together aim to complete The Thousand Mile Challenge.

Gemma Daubeney has tried on her Pudsey swim cap as she prepares to swap the newsroom for the pool [BBC]

After her first training session Daubeney said it was tough: "I’m so out of breath but I’ve managed 32 lengths which is about right for pace."

She said: "The second time was way better and I felt really good plus I’ve got some fancy googles and I feel fast."

BBC Children in Need has raised more than £1bn since its first major appeal in 1980, and this year's televised appeal will take place on 15 November on BBC One.

