Beach access charity reflects on successful season

A Jersey-based charity providing specially designed beach wheelchairs for people with disabilities has reflected on a successful summer season.

BeachAbility said leadership, strong partnerships and a grant from the Association of Jersey Charities contributed to the successful season.

The charity said every year there was "significant impact access" to the island's beaches for about 150 wheelchair users.

Alongside appointing a new leadership team, the charity said it also recruited a summer worker to ensure beach wheelchairs were well-maintained.

'Dedicated volunteers'

BeachAbility chairwoman Beth Gallichan said: "We're incredibly grateful to Jersey Employment Trust for helping us find the right person and to the Association of Jersey Charities for their financial support, which enabled us to continue providing uninterrupted service through the summer.

"Thanks to funding and the generosity of our dedicated volunteers, locals and visitors alike can enjoy our beautiful south coast beaches using accessible wheelchairs.

"This access allows people to fully experience Jersey's stunning coastline alongside friends and family, a vital part of our local culture and lifestyle."

