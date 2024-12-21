Beachcomber Resorts Mauritius: Setting the standard for luxury on the paradise island

Azure waters, stunning white sand beaches and plenty of opportunity for adventure make Mauritius a hot spot for honeymooners, families and adventurers alike (the diving and golf are world-class).

It took longer than some island getaways to recover from lockdowns, having stayed closed to tourists until late 2021 — but now, being both comparatively affordable to tropical island favourites such as the Maldives, and with a rich culture to recommend it, it’s firmly back on the long-haul map of dream destinations. You can also fly direct to Port Louis from London to this sub-tropical paradise, situated off the south-eastern coast of Africa.

(Beachcomber)

There is a slew of new hotels popping up in Mauritius, though the Beachcomber Resorts offer some of the island’s best beachfront accommodation. There are eight distinct properties, throughout the island and I had the joy of visiting four. The Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa in the South West — located at the foot of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Le Morne Brabant Mountain. Paradis Beachcomber, which is next door and Trou aux Biches in the north where the coast is more lively and happening. And finally – The Royal Palm, the flagship hotel and the most luxurious of the group, boasting a larger spa, and more refined dining options.

Style

At each beachside resort you are never far from a wide expanse of the white sand with palm trees and the incredible turquoise clear sea stretching out before you, with the uninterrupted view of the horizon. And even at full capacity the resorts feel calm and serene.

The clever layout of the lawns and green luscious gardens which are a short walk or a buggy ride away from the hotel mean you are always close to an empty sun lounger by the natural pools, which are overlooked by palm trees.

(Beachcomber Resorts)

Thatched roofed, traditional buildings house spacious and luxurious interiors, with a contempory aesthetic. Think marble tiles and shuttered windows separating the bathroom from the bedroom. Trou aux Biches rooms have an outside shower with each ground floor room. Indoor-outside private lounges allow you to sit and chill to the soothing soundtrack of rustling palm leaves late in the evening.

Facilities

Each of the Beachcomber resorts across the island has an excellent kids’ club that gives children an amazing holiday of their own. Free for children aged three to 11, and including their own garden and swimming pool. There is also a teen club for 12 to 17 year olds where they can join activities like bike riding and tennis. The little ones and teens can stay there until 11pm and there is also a babysitting service available, to give parents a proper break!

Visiting minus my children, I was free to enjoy the excellent spas in each resort, offering a calm haven within the already tranquil resort. I had the signature full body massage on my first day (the perfect treatment after the long flight) at Dinarobin Beachcomber, and an energising facial, which was also divine, so that I returned to London looking refreshed and revived.

Extracurricular

An early morning boat ride to see dolphins was the most incredible welcome to Mauritius on my first day off the coast of the Le Morne peninsula near The Dinarobin Beachcomber. Jumping off the boat I swam with two dolphins who were so close that I could have touched them as they flipped and dived to catch fish in their mouths. Meanwhile Palm Beach offers water sports activities to all guests. Water skis and paddleboards can also be rented directly from the beach.

Food and Drink

The six restaurants in each resort offer a fantastic variety of cuisines, from Italian to Indian, you’ll never get bored of eating the same meal, and feel very little desire to explore beyond the welcoming walls of the Beachcomber resorts. The Chicken Mauritian korma is a must-try – book in for a cookery lesson to learn how to recreate it at home for a taste of paradise!

Nightly rates based on double occupancy and half board basis for the Beachcomber Resorts visited by Jessica are:

Royal Palm Beachcomber Junior Suite £752.00 per room

Dinarobin Beachcomber Junior Suite £356.00 per room

Paradis Beachcomber Bay View Room £342.00 per room

Trou aux Biches Beachcomber Junior Suite £354.00 per room