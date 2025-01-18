Beat the freeze: These fleece-lined leggings are 'amazingly flattering' and just $25

Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.

I have zero tolerance for the cold and can start shivering just thinking about heading outside. Luckily I've found a secret to staying truly, deeply warm — my fleece-lined Iuga leggings. (In fact, I have them on right now!) Last year, I lived in these top sellers from late October through early April and stayed blissfully cozy. But these high-waisted leggings have another trick up their pant leg — they keep everything looking slim, trim and sucked in, thanks to light compression and a hidden tummy-control panel. You can grab a pair for yourself for just $25.

Why is this a good deal?💰

With freezing temps here, you'll want to grab these snuggly leggings while they're just $25. We doubt the price will go any lower — if anything, they'll go higher during the winter weather. And you might want to stock up on a few colors — 13 are on offer, though prices vary by color.

Why do I need these? 🧐

If you've resolved to work exercise back into your life—especially with New Year's resolutions coming up—these supportive yet stretchy leggings are the perfect winter active wear. They're great for random acts of yoga or, if you're like me, rolling around with kids and pets. Also, if you are not like me, they're great for long runs. They keep everything high and tight.

Oh, wait! Did I mention these fleece-lined beauties have deep pockets? The only days I don't misplace my iPhone are the days I'm wearing these. And my phone fits fully and securely inside the pocket and never slips out when I bend over or go to the loo. Attention: Pockets are much deeper than they appear in photos. Seriously!

And these leggings are durable. The two pairs I picked up last year are still in excellent shape, but with the current drop in temps, I'm going back for a third. (Again, I live in these.) See, I grew up romping around the Deep South, barefoot and in tank tops year-round. When I moved north, I resented bulky, restrictive winter clothing. Now, I'm finally getting the hang of this dressing-for-winter thing. These svelte little leggings let me move unencumbered and stay warm!

From the first freeze til the final thaw, these top-selling fleece-lined Iuga leggings have got you. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 8,000 five-star Amazon shoppers are ga-ga for these Iugas.

Pros 👍

"These pants have an amazingly flattering fit," wrote one five-star fan. "They are warm for winter walks outside and are still sleek. The warmth doesn’t cause them to make the legs bulky. They are my new favorite pant."

Other shoppers are equally thrilled with how they keep out the cold and stay firmly secured as they suck everything in: "Amazing," reported this shopper. "Soft, very stretchy and comfortable. Unlike a lot of leggings the waist stays put and the legs don't creep down. I'm getting rid of all my old ones and getting another pair. 10/10."

A fellow superfan said: "I pretty much only take them off to wash them so I can put them back on. I wear them constantly. They're warm without being bulky. ... If you're on the fence, JUST BUY THE DAMN PANTS! I'm also obsessed with the pockets on both sides. They fit my iPhone with room to spare, and it's never slipped out even when I'm sitting, crawling around playing with my dogs, etc. I'm so spoiled now that I'm replacing all my other yoga pants with ones that have pockets."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers feel the sizing isn't quite right for these leggings.

"I've ordered many products from this company in plus sizes and they fit very well," reported this reviewer. "Planning for cold winters, I was happy to see they had a lined legging in a 3X (which I have ordered before in other styles). But these are not a 3X in my eyes once you try to put them on. Maybe the lining makes them stretch less?"

Another agreed: "They were too small. I ordered a medium. I am 5’4” and weigh 122 pounds. The 'panty' part was barely to my waist. I don’t have large hips or thighs and was expecting the waistband to sit at or above my waist. They felt nice and I would have liked to keep them for the quality of the material. But just not comfortable."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $19 $48 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Dreamlux Leggings $26 $34 Save $8 with Prime See at Amazon

Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $38 $75 Save $37 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

CosRx Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream $9 $39 Save $30 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

GoodBaby No-Touch Thermometer $20 $30 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Moisturizer $20 $31 Save $11 See at Amazon

Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer $38 $57 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Pulse Water Flosser $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $100 $134 Save $34 with Prime See at Amazon