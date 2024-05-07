Beauty Looks that Stole the Night at the 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night. While we see stunning dresses draping down the red carpet and detailed shoes and accessories pertaining to the theme, the beauty brings the looks together. The “sleeping beauties” theme transports you into a fairy tale, think Disney princess or Alice in Wonderland. Paired with the Garden of Time dress code, there are so many interpretations that took over the night.

Last night, we saw tons of floral detailing, extravagant trains and the exploration of water and land. Paired with enchanting makeup and hair looks, this year’s Met Gala was a night to remember. On the beauty front, Zendaya’s glam took over the night, particularly her thin brows and berry-hued eye look. Of course hair was also the star of the show last night. The slick back bun is always a classic and Emma Chamberlain’s nature-inspired dress paired well with the hair look. Dua Lipa went for a wet hair look, while celebrities like Keke Palmer opted for a high ponytail with gold detailing.

Fashion always tells a story and on fashion’s most important night, these looks use storytelling elements to showcase an enchanting theme.

Zendaya

That's a Headpiece! The Emmy winner accessorized with a headpiece that covered the top portion of her face. Her one-shouldered dress had fruit-like designs throughout.

Zendaya loves a good Met Gala theme and last night she went full goth glam. Bold black eyeliner was accompanied with a berry color eyeshadow and cherry cola lips. Of course, we can’t forget about her thin brows, an ode to the 90s makeup trend. An updo was the perfect hairstyle for this look, as her custom headpiece was the cherry on top to a fantastic look.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 6, 2024.

In a classic take on nature, Emma Chamberlain tapped Jean Paul Gaultier in a coffee-colored lace corset that cascades to the carpet floor. You can’t go wrong with a simple bun, which is how Chamberlain styled her hair, leaving two strands in the front. The hair strands open up to her fantasy-like makeup look, alluding to tree branches and vines in a garden. Chamberlain’s makeup artist decided to use all Lancome products for a smokey brown eye look. Keeping to the theming of her dress, she wore a clay-colored blush and a dark lip liner from the brand.

Keke Palmer

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Keke Palmer’s gold detailing on the side of her high ponytail left us all feeling very mesmerized. The actress made her entrance onto the red carpet in a mummified yet glamorous look. Her glam team decided to go with a subtle makeup look, highlighting her facial features with a bright under eye,a pink-brown blush, gold detailing around the eyes inner corners, and lashes that make the look pop. The gold detailing in her hair extends upwards towards the ponytail. Palmer set off the beauty look with a pinkish, brownish lip color.

Ayo Edibiri

Ayo Edebiri attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Ayo Edibiri blossomed during her Met Gala debut. Her floral and grassy train that ascended behind her on the carpet wasn’t the only thing that caught our eye. Smiling ear to ear on the carpet, Edibiri went with a bright pink blush to match her Loewe dress. She took the Miranda Priestly “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking?” quote seriously, wearing florals all over. The white halter of the dress changes into a colorful garden of flowers from the waist down. Her glam team chose a combination of Ilia’s multi stick and Ilia color haze for the floral pink color.

Tyla

Tyla at the 2024 Met Gala ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Tyla shut down the red carpet as a literal sculpture. Representing the sands of time, the singer’s dress was made of sand, using her body as an hourglass. Sticking to the theme, she paired her look with an hourglass that she carried on the carpet. Her makeup look was also the talk of the night. Tyla accompanied her golden sand dress with a gorgeous cat eye, an eyebrow slit, a glossy lip and a shimmery eye look. She took some inspiration from the wet hair trend in a short bob.