Behind Sienna Miller’s ‘boho blonde’ hair colour

With the return of floaty fabrics, wide-leg denim and hip-grazing coin belts, it’s no surprise that Sienna Miller – a woman who embodies the boho chic aesthetic to a tee – is influencing our hair colour choices as well as our wardrobe. Dubbed ‘boho blonde’ by experts, this season’s ‘it’ colour trend is inspired by the hippie-inflected style that dominated the noughties – and is set to return once more.

“The runways – specifically Chemena Kamali’s debut AW24 show for Chloé has awakened the return of boho chic,” says Christel Barron-Hough, founder and creative director of London-based STIL salon. Feminine and flowy, the models strode down the runway on platform clogs, wearing chiffon dresses with their hair let loose, all tousled and beachy.

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

“The aesthetic for this colour trend is all about lightness, movement and fluidity,” she continues. “It’s both practical and playful and can be seen on the likes of runway models, such as Doutzen Kroes, and stars like Tyra Banks, Lila Moss and Margot Robbie.” Practical in the sense its low maintenance, boho blonde looks effortlessly natural with multi-dimensional colour and a blended root.

How to achieve boho blonde

The go-to shades for this look must be super soft, simple and natural, Barron-Hough tells us. Rather than a single block of one colour, boho blonde combines various tones, including “pine blonde, organic wheat, almond white and ribbons of rustic pale brow to create a dream-like canvas of home-grown, blonde hues.” The result? A beautiful lived-in look that’s full of depth and dimension.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

“More and more clients are requesting this colour in the salon, and have been since early spring,” says Barron-Hough, adding that “it’s great for any fashionistas out there who want an understated and effortless look”. To create this hue, the colourists at STIL salon combine highlights, painting and balayage.

“Highlights create lightness and texture, while the surface colour adds dimension and flow to the hair. Roots are incorporated and blended for a natural boho-esque finish and tones are carefully blended with a seamless weave technique from the base to the ends before surface colour is hand-painted onto specific areas to create playful depth.”

Who would suit boho blonde hair?

According to Barron-Hough, skin tone is so important when assessing whether the boho blonde colour palette works in harmony with the natural complexion. Her top tip? Find a colourist who will be able to adjust the palette accordingly – adding more warmer hues or cooling it down, depending on your skin tone. “As this colour look is a mixture of cool and warm tones, it will suit most skin hues.”

It's also important to consider your starting point. “This colour can be achieved from almost any blonde starting point as you can tailor make it to either look brighter all over or gently add softer tones in blondes that are already platinum looking.” If, however, you’re starting from a really dark base – it can take a few sessions to get it to the desired blonde. “It’s very difficult to say how many as it all depends on the hair, texture, health and depth. But in some cases, it can take up to six sessions.”

How to style boho blonde hair

To evoke that boho chic undone-ness, Barron-Hough loves to style this look with mermaid waves. “It gives the hair a hint of barely-there movement. Imagine flowing hair with natural texture in dreamy summer fields.” Follow her advice and “just add sculptural gold jewellery, a sheer romantic dress and an on-trend cape and the boho look is complete”.

