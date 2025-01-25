Bella Hadid Just Confirmed That This Coat Is Winter’s ‘It’ Style

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Giant puffers and peacoats are the standard when it comes to winter layering, but this year, a new ‘It’ jacket has emerged. And it just got the approval of Hollywood’s ‘It’ girl.

When Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City this week wearing an oversized leather jacket with a super fuzzy trim, I knew the style—which has already been spotted on Katie Holmes and Keira Knightley—was about to really blow up. Of course, that’s partially because of Hadid; if she told Gen Z she was jumping off a bridge, they would probably reply, “Which one and what time?” But it’s also because the style, which features a warm, shearling lining and vintage look, is practical and actually cool. While classic puffers can ruin an outfit (sorry), a shearling-trim coat can elevate it. Below, shop the trending winter layer from $45.

8 Faux-Shearling Trim Winter Coats

Bernardo Faux-Shearling Coat

$45 at nordstromrack.com

You can get Hadid’s look for less with this Bernardo coat, which is on sale at Nordstrom Rack for just $45. Not only does this style have that cozy trim, but it also features (faux) suede, another of this winter’s hottest trends.

Levi’s Faux Leather Relaxed Aviator Jacket

$80 at Amazon

This Levi’s on-sale jacket is a great lookalike for Hadid’s, too. It has that same oversized fit—a must-have for anyone whose winter wardrobe consists primarily of chunky knits—an exaggerated fuzzy collar, and a zip front. But it’s not just stylish, shoppers report that it’s “so warm” and “very cozy.”

Avec Les Filles Faux-Shearling Coat

$178 at Anthropologie

My favorite version of this coat is from Avec Les Filles. The brand’s faux-shearling style is long, oversized, and has the biggest, fuzziest notched collar. But what really makes this one special is the visible stitching. It’s a relatively small detail, but it makes the coat that much more interesting.

Faux shearling-trim coats are the cozy-cool style that have taken over this winter. Shop even more of the ones I’m loving, below.

Zara Double-Faced Jacket

$139 at zara.com

Gap Reversible Recycled Vegan Leather Jacket

$97 at gap.com

Thread and Supply Faux-Shearling Crop Jacket

$77 at Nordstrom

Velvet Molly Coat

$157 at shopbop.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux-Shearling Coat

$250 at Nordstrom

