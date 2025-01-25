Bella Hadid Just Confirmed That This Coat Is Winter’s ‘It’ Style
The cozy-cool top layer is a go-to for Katie Holmes, too.
Giant puffers and peacoats are the standard when it comes to winter layering, but this year, a new ‘It’ jacket has emerged. And it just got the approval of Hollywood’s ‘It’ girl.
When Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City this week wearing an oversized leather jacket with a super fuzzy trim, I knew the style—which has already been spotted on Katie Holmes and Keira Knightley—was about to really blow up. Of course, that’s partially because of Hadid; if she told Gen Z she was jumping off a bridge, they would probably reply, “Which one and what time?” But it’s also because the style, which features a warm, shearling lining and vintage look, is practical and actually cool. While classic puffers can ruin an outfit (sorry), a shearling-trim coat can elevate it. Below, shop the trending winter layer from $45.
8 Faux-Shearling Trim Winter Coats
$45 Deal: Bernardo Faux-Shearling Coat, $45 (Originally $159); nordstromrack.com
Sell-Out Risk: Gap Reversible Recycled Vegan Leather Jacket, $98 (Originally $248); gap.com
Editor’s Pick: Avec Les Filles Faux-Shearling Coat, $178; anthropologie.com
Thread and Supply Faux-Shearling Crop Jacket, $77 (Originally $119); nordstrom.com
Levi’s Faux Leather Relaxed Aviator Jacket, $80 (Originally $150); amazon.com
Zara Double-Faced Jacket, $139; zara.com
Velvet Molly Coat, $157 (Originally $313); shopbop.com
Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux-Shearling Coat, $250 (Originally $360); nordstrom.com
Bernardo Faux-Shearling Coat
You can get Hadid’s look for less with this Bernardo coat, which is on sale at Nordstrom Rack for just $45. Not only does this style have that cozy trim, but it also features (faux) suede, another of this winter’s hottest trends.
Levi’s Faux Leather Relaxed Aviator Jacket
This Levi’s on-sale jacket is a great lookalike for Hadid’s, too. It has that same oversized fit—a must-have for anyone whose winter wardrobe consists primarily of chunky knits—an exaggerated fuzzy collar, and a zip front. But it’s not just stylish, shoppers report that it’s “so warm” and “very cozy.”
Avec Les Filles Faux-Shearling Coat
My favorite version of this coat is from Avec Les Filles. The brand’s faux-shearling style is long, oversized, and has the biggest, fuzziest notched collar. But what really makes this one special is the visible stitching. It’s a relatively small detail, but it makes the coat that much more interesting.
Faux shearling-trim coats are the cozy-cool style that have taken over this winter. Shop even more of the ones I’m loving, below.
Zara Double-Faced Jacket
Gap Reversible Recycled Vegan Leather Jacket
Thread and Supply Faux-Shearling Crop Jacket
Velvet Molly Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux-Shearling Coat
