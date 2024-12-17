“Below Deck Down Under's” Captain Jason Chambers Diagnosed with Melanoma

Jason Chambers is sharing an important health update following a recent melanoma diagnosis.

The charter captain and Bravo reality star from Below Deck Down Under posted a video to Instagram Monday, Dec. 16 giving an update on a recent biopsy from his abdomen.

“For someone that spent their life in the sun, as a child playing sport to working on the ocean, I thought I was resistant to the damaging effects of the sun,” Chambers, 52, captioned the video. “I love the sun and its health benefits are evident, but be wise and like everything in life, it’s all about balance, choose your battles. With a diagnosed melanoma biopsy, I now have an anxious wait and what I thought was a skin spot turned in just 6 months, early detection is the key.”

In the video, Chambers informed followers that he's in Australia after being tested in Bali for melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

“The Australian doctors, which are fantastic in Australia, they weren’t happy with what the indications told them to go to the stage two which would be to cut out a bigger section and test the glands,” Chambers said while holding up his hands where the biopsy was conducted on his left side.

Mark Rogers/Bravo 'Below Deck' Captain Jason Chambers

Chambers said he’s currently waiting for the specimen that was being tested in Bali to arrive in Australia. However, due to the holidays, it may not arrive until after Christmas.

“It’s a bit of a wait, fingers crossed,” Chambers said while crossing his fingers. “Look Australia, two out of three people suffer from melanoma. It’s a big thing.”

The TV personality warned that Australia is expecting a heatwave this summer — the season they're currently in — and confessed that until now he was never really one to take sunscreen seriously.

“I never used to wear sunscreen when I was on the boat. I used to put zinc on my nose, the reason being the chemicals,” Chambers said. “But there’s so many products out there that are chemical-free now, which is great.”

Chambers didn’t appear to be allowing the bad news to get in the way of active living.

“Make sure you throw on some sunscreen, get some shade and cover yourself up and enjoy your day out in the sun,” Chambers encouraged viewers.

